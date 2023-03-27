Jim Buckingham, Marseilles City Commissioner election questionnaire

Full Name: James Buckingham

What office are you seeking? Commissioner

What is your political party? Neither I vote for best Candidate

What is your current age? 58

Occupation and Employer: Illinois Valley Cellular. I am Building and Grounds Keeper

What offices, if any, have you previously held? 4 years as Street Commissioner and 16 as Public Property Commissioner..

City: Marseilles Il

Campaign Website: F/B Jim Buckingham

Education: Graduated in 1982 Marseilles High School.

Community involvement: 20 years this year with Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run. Also open building through out year for Gold Star Families and Veterans as I maintain Museum inside the Facility. Its an Honor doing it. Several thousands of people visit this.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to wife Katie have one Son James and one Daughter Samantha and 6 grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

Love my town and serving the people of it And doing what is best for both

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

20 years as Commissioner. Experienced and Qualified.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

The Illinois Assault weapons ban is still being argued in court; however, I agree with the courts current opinion that it violates constitutional rights of citizens. Passing a law to make more firearms illegal will not prevent criminals from obtaining and using them.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I think Crime is a problem nationwide we just hired our 10 police officer and is being trained. We have to be prepared if anything happens. Saftey is always my number one Concern

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think Our Community successfully handled Covid to best of Our ability. We followed CDC guidelines and State Mandates.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

How precious life can be and also how Strong our Community is.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Well we are out to Interstate 80. Water and sewer and lift stations also Pillow tax if we can get Hotel to come in. We need to look for Business to come in . This is where Our Chamber and Ottawa Chamber need to work together with the City.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I have said for years. Gaming tax money part of it should go towards projects not all in general fund lets show Tax Payers where money is going.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes i think if we don’t someone else will . So much money and projects could be done but only if the money coming in is used for projects and once again not in general fund.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

We just got grant for all 4 Corners of Broadway park. Also Shelter at new Boat dock and Restrooms at all parks. Keep sidewalk program at 50% for residents.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes. I will back the Voters in their Decision.100%

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Yes I believe in it 100% i believe citizens have the right to approach me at anytime . I promise to give an answer to best of my ability. If i do not know i will find out for you and thats a Promise to the People.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes i do 100%. If i have an answer i will tell you without you having to go through that. How ever if something is under investigation i will not be able to . But yes i am in support of it.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

If its going to be best for City i would say yes. We must all remember Marseilles is a small town. I hear more from voters than City sometimes. So it pays to listen.