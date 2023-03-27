Gary Lewey, Marseilles City Commissioner election questionnaire

Full Name: Gary Lewey

What office are you seeking? commissioner for the City of Marseilles

What is your political party? By partisan

What is your current age? 79

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Police Department Commissioner for 12 years

City: Marseilles

Education: High School Graduate

Community involvement: Lions club member, Marseilles lodge 417 and Marseilles Middle East Tribute Committee for the maintenance of our Wall Memorial.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to my wife Betsy for 49 years and we have 8 children between us.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for office because I totally believe In our community. I love working for the citizens of Marseilles as a team member. We have accomplished an awful lot for our community this past administration as a team by cleaning up our town of abandoned homes and properties along with abandoned vehicles. Have been very aggressive on cleaning up all types of peoples property through our ordinance violations. We have finally installed water and sewer out to interstate 80 with the possibility of creating new industrial businesses out in that area. We got a new Boat launch on the north east corner of town . We accomplished these upgrades by Grants and our Tif districts . Our latest achievement is coming up with the upgrades to Broadway Park with a $600.000 grant . Marseilles is growing because of the present City Council In which I’m very proud to be a member of. This is why I’m running again and hope to be re-elected.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I feel I’m Qualified because I’ve been working for our Community and City since 1973. I started out as a Back hoe operator for the street and water department in 73 and within 2 years promoted to Superintendent over Public Works. I retired in1999 and decided to run for office so I’ve held 3 terms as Police Commissioner which I’m very proud of the accomplishments we have made in the past 12 year’s. You have to be a People Person to do this kind of work and lead as a team member. I honestly believe I’m that Person.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I’m a FIRM BELIEVER in THE 2nd AMENDMENT!!

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Moderate, our Police Department is very well trained as it’s Mandatory , we are in some type of training all the time . We hav a K9 and officer plus Detective on our police force. We also do heavy patrols in our Vulnerable area’s daily. We have a School Resource Officer on duty during all school hours.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

We followed State Mandatory rules in our community. I think we did as well as we could do under the circumstances.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

It hurt the community In many ways that will be very difficult to recover from.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Try to give incentives for businesses and industry by working with them for tax relief and hiring our local people.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Absolutely!

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I do have a few mixed emotions on this issue BUT the revenue that it creates is tremendous so my feelings are as long as it’s done correct I’m for it.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Apply for grants to help our Main Street community and entice new businesses for Main Street. Get a sidewalk installed from Fillabrowne and Rutland to Eleventh Street as it’s very dangerous for pedestrians walking from down town to the doctors up at Eleventh and Rutland. We have Streets that need resurfaced along with water and sewer mains need upgrades. This can possibly be done though grants and our Tifs. Also promote new industry to the interstate area to raise our tax base.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely!!

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Transparency is very important, the people deserve to know what is going on inside the government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Absolutely NOT!