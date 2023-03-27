Dylan Conmy, Ottawa Commissioner election questionnaire

Full Name: Dylan Conmy

What office are you seeking? Commissioner

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 43

Occupation and Employer: Manager, Prairie Fox Books

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

City: Ottawa

Campaign Website: https://conmyforcommissioner.my.canva.site/

Education: Bachelor of Science in Biology (Pre-Med)

Associate Degree in Psychology

Certified Nursing Assistant

Community involvement: I have been assisting with event planning downtown for Festivals such as the Ottawa Scarecrow Festival, both while serving as Vice President of the Ottawa Downtown Merchants, and since the Organization’s end. In 2022, I created the Ottawa Family Pride Festival, which provides a 100% family-friendly atmosphere for the LGBTQ+ Community and their allies. This Festival is attached to my Family Pride Fund, which is held by the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation (a 501c3). This Fund raises money year-round, and benefits Youth Outlook Drop-In Center here in Ottawa. I am also very involved with the schools in the area, thanks to my job as Manager of Prairie Fox Books, and volunteer for Reading Nights and other Children’s event opportunities, while providing resources for Educators in the County.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my wife, a local business owner and Army Veteran, since 2016. We own a home on the South Side of Ottawa. I am a proud Stepdad to 3 kids--one of whom is currently serving in the Air Force; one who we are lucky to have living close by, working full-time locally; and our youngest, who is an AP Student and Girls Soccer player at Ottawa High School. We also have 3 beautiful grandchildren--2 living in Alaska on the Air Force base, and 1 living right here in Ottawa, getting ready to start preschool.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for Commissioner because I feel it is important to have Council members that are ready to truly listen to the Citizens, and are willing to do more leg work in order to make important changes. I am confident that I can be an important part of finding funding for more park improvement projects (such as a new and improved Skate Park, and making every playground ADA-friendly); delving deeper into a more comprehensive tree program in hopes that we can not only nurse trees back to health, but allow them to thrive. This program should also include a stronger relationship with the Morton Arboretum, so that we can continue to learn and include the Community in Ottawa’s growth--we shouldn’t be sticking to the bare minimum of what is necessary to qualify as Tree City USA. I want to take a long look at what the process has been for choosing which residential streets are being fixed, and see what we can do about making sure all of the streets are at least being analyzed for future repairs. Finally, I am running because I think that transparency and accountability need to stop being “buzz words” at election time--they need to start being a necessary standard of operation.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have served as Vice President of the Ottawa Downtown Merchants, which gave me good insight and experience as to what City decisions were effecting the Merchants the most (both positively and negatively). I have communicated closely with over 750 educators across 3 separate counties for almost a decade, and have found it to be a great testament to being able to listen to differing opinions and suggestions, and find middle ground. My current job has entailed juggling numerous events, marketing, and vendors at the same time, as well as communicating with multiple representatives across numerous states (and internationally), and has given me the skill set to work well both as a leader, and the member of a team.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe that people hear that there was a ban, and immediately jump headfirst into frustration without reading the finer details. I believe that the ban was put in place to greatly reduce the number of assault-style weapons that would fall into the hands of individuals who would be considered high risk, and also restricts accessories on weapons that should be limited anyway. My position is that the 2nd Amendment is a valid Amendment, and that Americans should have the right to own a certain firearm in order to protect themselves or household, and another firearm for general hunting. I do not believe that the items that are being restricted are necessary for said uses, and that this still provides ample options for those who desire a firearm. The most important part of gun safety is making sure proper measures are put in place for licensing, background checks, and mental health concerns. There are plenty of legal firearms left on the list.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime is definitely evident in Ottawa, across the board, and there are definitely some neighborhoods in Ottawa that are hit harder than others. While we can only expect our Police to do so much with the amount of staff they currently have, I think there are resources that can be put into place that have proven successful for deterring crime in other cities of our size. One of these is forming Beat Teams--a different Officer is assigned as the “Beat Leader” of each neighborhood. This Officer holds a meeting once a month with his neighborhood to discuss concerns in that area only, and each Beat Leader has a specific phone number to call when issues arise. Think of it like a beefed up Neighborhood Watch--this way the Community is being heard, and it is orderly and sectioned off for quicker response time to concerns. This goes along with the Town Hall-style meetings the City needs to amp up. If each neighborhood feels they a direct representative at the Station, they may feel safer and more heard. In addition, more lighting on residential streets, cameras near parks, and a system that allows for more Patrol officers on the budget, with a Counselor on call for certain cases. I also believe that a large, centrally-located, Youth Center would be a fantastic outlet for giving teens somewhere to hang out safely and stay out of trouble.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think that the City did the best it could, initially, with following CDC guidelines and the Governor’s mandates. I think that there should have been some stricter follow-through to keep the mandate consistent, however. Despite personal feelings and opinions, the City should attempt to appear united. There should have been more consistency at all stages, and communication. There did seem to be inconsistency, as well, with giving allowances and going out of the way to help some businesses, and not as much others. Overall, I think we were all presented with a situation that was new to the entire world, and were all learning new rules as each day unfolded.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned how strong small business owners are, and I learned how quickly things can change from week to week. The pandemic, at its height, was a constant test of adapting in the face of true adversity. Sadly, I think the pandemic began to symbolize a strange bipartisan divisiveness that we need to get away from --political affiliation should never become a “mark” or a negative label. The pandemic taught me just how much we aren’t listening to one another, and that needs to change.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

In addition to bringing new businesses into the area (especially to fill in the vacant spaces downtown), and continuing to attract larger businesses to come to the area, I think we also need to focus on what we can do to help boost the foot traffic to our current businesses. Work with the businesses, not against them, and be more willing to listen. Building up the Riverfront is a great idea--Ottawa has the great fortune of having the Illinois and Fox Rivers at its disposal. These should be featured more prominently than just using the term “Two Rivers” in event names. Beautify the river, invite more boats and tours to stop in Ottawa; make a stronger connection with Starved Rock State Park so that Ottawa becomes an obvious stop on a hiking weekend. Most simple place to start, though, is to encourage more local shopping. When people shop local, the money stays in our community ($68 out of every $100 spent), which builds up our economy, conserves our tax dollars, creates even more local jobs, and boosts even more interest to tourism when local businesses thrive. Shopping local isn’t just about supporting local entrepreneurs and families, it is about improving your entire community.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I think local governments have a responsibility to make sure they are doing everything they can to reduce the tax burden on residents. This shouldn’t just be a State-level responsibility; it should always be a concern of the Ottawa leadership that the Citizens are able to obtain a high quality standard of living, and that there are options to help them if they need that assistance.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I do support the sale of recreational marijuana being sold in our area, as the tax dollars from this business have been amazing for the City. The presence of the dispensary has not caused any huge issues, and those individuals that benefit from its medicinal properties are astounding. I believe it is a solid source of revenue, and a great option for City infrastructure.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would like to see better lighting in residential areas, as well as the public areas downtown that are not well lit at night--this is a safety issue for those that leave work late, as well as those that leave establishments late as guests. I would like to see an overall analysis done of the potholes and street conditions throughout Ottawa, so that a comprehensive plan can be created to take care of the roads and alleys (not just constant temporary fixes, but a plan to improve driving conditions in all areas). I would like to address dangerous sidewalk conditions in residential areas, as well as Downtown--what can the City do to help residents fix broken sidewalks when a cost-sharing program is still not enough?

The City is in dire need of a new skate park--even if we utilize the existing space, there is plenty of room to create a new skating area that will appeal to all experience levels. There are grants available for spaces like this, especially ones that allow for creative participation. Also in terms of grants, there are plenty available that should be applied for to obtain funding for playground overhauls. Every playground in Ottawa should be ADA compliant, and accessible by everyone. There are a handful of companies that create interactive, ADA playgrounds that are environmentally sustainable, educational, and weather-durable. ADA playgrounds go beyond ramps. There are grant opportunities for playground areas that could be safely installed in Allen Park, and would withstand any flooding issues in the future. These playground environments include state-of-the-art STEM components for brain stimulation, while promoting healthy activity as well.

A more comprehensive community garden program should be emphasized and built upon. A community garden not only promotes a sense of unity and accomplishment among citizens, but it provides for the community as well. This would be a great opportunity for citizens to learn and connect with local farmers, and a possible extension of educational opportunities for students in an off-site setting.

Ottawa is filled with dog owners, and lacking in dog parks. We need another option that is more centrally-located.

I think the City needs to be more present for the community--Community Outreach projects should be a part of positive change. City Council meetings shouldn’t be the only spot to connect with your Council--I think it would build bridges and establish trust for the Council and Mayor to host BBQ’s, potlucks, and block parties in different areas. Go meet more citizens, be a part of things, give the community a positive connection and experience. Not everyone feels comfortable in a City Hall setting. Seeing your City Council members hanging out and enjoying the City they represent, and spending time with citizens at an event that is not tourism-based, but COMMUNITY centered, is how people start to gain trust. There are programs nationwide that accomplish just this, and Cities are stronger for it. I believe Ottawa would benefit with such a program.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely. If I am elected as one of the new Commissioners, I will be ready to hit the ground running. If I do not receive enough votes this time, I will graciously accept that decision, and hope that the 4 elected officials take Ottawa to the new heights I had planned on helping it reach.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Transparency in government shouldn’t even be questioned--it should be automatic. Without complete transparency in government, the constituents cannot trust their representatives. I think that most people just want to know what is going on with their government officials and the decisions they are making on behalf of the community. If there is information that cannot be disclosed to the community, no one would expect that to be revealed, but the community does deserve updates as to how projects are coming along, how final decisions were made, etc. People need to be kept in the loop. In addition, there is a page on the City website for Minutes and Agendas for all boards and committees. Since this information is public record, I think people deserve to have this information loaded in a timely manner. There are numerous boards that never seem to load their minutes, which only leads to questions. Transparency is 100% necessary.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, I do. There should not be secrets in the government records. I think it is a good thing that records such as expenditures and such are viewable at any given time, because it helps with accountability, and again builds trust. The elected officials represent the citizens and taxpayer money--if there is secrecy involved, that’s when trouble starts.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

It depends on what information is included on that NDA. If the nondisclosure agreement is for something as simple/innocent as recipes, technique, etc, then I would understand and of course I would sign an NDA. If a company required me to sign an NDA with a vague blanket statement, then no, I would not. Any prospective company that would limit my communication with the community would weaken the trust and transparency that I represent, and all terms would need to be very specifically spelled out before I would ever take that chance.