Bob Thompson, La Salle City Council, Ward 1 election questionnaire

Full Name: Robert “Bobby” Thompson

What office are you seeking? Alderman for the 1st ward

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 65

Occupation and Employer: Director of Asset Protection Hy-Vee, Peru, Il./ Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Zoning Board of Appeals member

Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals

City: La Salle

Campaign Website: No

Education: Bachelors in Education

AA in Pre-law

Community involvement: Cops 4 Cancer Board Member

Marital status/Immediate family: Jackie Curran and 4 daughters

Why are you running for office?

I was appointed by the Mayor and unanimously approved by the council to Alderman of the first ward several months ago after the retirement of Diz Demes. I have always wanted to represent the citizens of my hometown and decided that this was an opportunity to help and represent some very fine people. I have always talked about the potential La Salle has to everyone I meet in my travels and feel that is now time for me to start taking action to help in the creation of a greater town. My hometown.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have represented our area for years as a police officer in Peru, a member of the zoning board of appeals and as a sitting alderman for several months now. I do believe in our city and feel that it is time that I use my many life skills to help it continue on its path to a strong future.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I am a strong believer in the 2nd amendment and feel that if the current laws already on the books are fairly enforced there is no need to try and restrict gun ownership anywhere in the United States.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Although we are a smaller community crime is still here. I handled many crimes in my 27 years of service as a police officer and strongly believe that fair and consistent enforcement of the current laws is all that needs to be done. We have a very good police department. Let them protect and serve the citizens of La Salle as they do and we all can continue to feel safe.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe under the circumstances this was a difficult time for everyone, especially our local businesses. I am glad it is past us and we can continue to recover and prosper as a community.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that sometimes government can be too heavy handed and that the media needs to go back to good old fashioned investigative work and not just parrot what it’s told by that heavy handed government. There were numerous instance where the adage of do as I say not as I do came into play by elected officials. Once elected officials lose the trust of the people that elected them it is extremely difficult to earn that trust back.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

This is a wonderful area with so much untapped potential.The city of La Salle is already attempting to get rail service re-established in our town through a new Peoria to Chicago line. Our recently hired Economic Development Director, Curt Bedei, is tasked full time to handle this for the city. I would continue to support him in his efforts.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We just proved with our most recent collaboration with all city departments that we can work together, pay our bills, improve our city and not have to raise taxes to get it done. The city was able to hold the line to a zero increase for the city’s portion of our residents next tax bill.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

The state of Illinois passed a law years ago to legalize the sale of marijuana. It is now a business like any other and would produce needed sales tax to the city. If this reduces the tax burden on the homeowners of our community I don’t know how that could be a negative.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The city already has a well established plan to replace and improve infrastructure without increasing the tax burden on our property owners. As we continue to improve our income we can produce results more quickly. We are currently in negotiations for a multiple year service agreement to keep our water storage facilities in top condition which will also improve the quality of the water you get at your tap. The council also recently agreed to a multi year contract for a new waste removal company after years of complaints about the old contract. Since its inception several weeks ago I believe we made the right choice.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course I will. Regardless of who you vote for, myself or Mr. Hammers, I only wish that the voters turn out and have their voices heard. If elected I am a voice for those I represent and if those voters choose Mr. Hammers I believe he will do his best to represent them as well.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

That should be an absolute. We are only representatives of the people that we serve. The minute we feel we know better is the minute that we fail them and the oath of office we take.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely. There are instances were certain information cannot be provided at the time of request because of investigations and such that are ongoing however after that no longer is an issue the information should freely be provided.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I would have to respect the City Attorney’s council and recommendation as to if that is legal or prudent on a case by case basis.