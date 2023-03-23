Michelle Stiff, Joliet Township High Schools District 204 BOE election questonnaire

Full Name: Michelle Stiff

What office are you seeking? Joliet Township High School Board #204

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 55

Occupation and Employer: Director, Workforce Services Division of Will County

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Joliet

Education: I have completedn the following in my educational journey:

Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts

Master’s Degree in Multicategorical Special Education

Master’s Degree in Educational Administration

Community involvement: I am a member in the following organizations:

National Hook-Up of Black Women

African American Business Association of Will County

Illinois Democratic Women of Will County

Will County Central Committee

Marital status/Immediate family: familyI have been married to my husband Jesse for over 25 years. We have 3 sons, Ameen, Leon, and Bill.

Why are you running for office?

I am seeking re-election for District 204 School Board to continue the journey that we all had to pivot from due to the Pandemic. It is highly important and imperative to our Joliet Community that our students continue to receive an equitable and quality education. Having over 2 decades of experience in education, I want to continue collaborating with my fellow board members to advocate for students and teachers. As a parent of three sons that are products of a Joliet Township High School education, I think about the education, resources and the social emotional supports that JTHS currently provides in helping students overcome barriers and I would like to make sure that those programs remain.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My credentials are:

Possesses 2 educational licensures, one in special education and the other in educational administration.

A demonstrated teacher and experienced administrator afforded me the opportunity to lead, teach and engage with all stakeholders.

Illustrates a unique lens when advocating for equity and inclusivity for ALL students and staff.

Displays first-hand knowledge of the budgeting process to ensure fiscal oversight.

Exhibits collaborative partnerships allows me to build positive relationships and trust among board colleagues.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

My training to run for school board has come from volunteering and being directly involved with a variety of local elections. This hands-on experience has given me the opportunity to learn and extract the pros and cons of running a campaign.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I would like to propose that more focus is on expanding dual credit and advance placement options as well as more career focused classes for students going directly into the workforce and trades.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Our students that are a part of the LGBTQ Community have support from our JT Staff along with a number of clubs, activities, and support services to create inclusivity and foster a sense of belongingness.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

My assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled is being a recipient of DEI professional development training administered by Consultants. The Consultants have trained a number of district staff for more than 4 years and have now moved into a train the trainer model, which has allowed some staff the ability to facilitate the training to others within the community.

The District also provides Implicit and Explicit Bias training to all new staff members prior to the start of the school year.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

The district is providing a high level of awareness as it relates to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. While we are improving our staff demographics, the biggest need/change is to continue hiring certified teachers and administration to reflect the student population.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

As a former educator, I know that teachers work extremely hard and spend countless hours for classroom preparation outside of their work day. The pay is not comparable to the number of hours and time they contribute, however I do feel that our teachers are paid as adequately as the district can afford.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I support the pay scale that is currently in place.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

My assessment of the Superintendent’s compensation falls within the range of the perceived value of the position.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Currently, I am not in support of any fiscal changes as it relates to compensation for the Superintendent.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

The current Superintendent is fulfilling the responsibility of the office by demonstrating collaborative and servant leadership with her team and with other local superintendents. The superintendent exhibits integrity, and ethical behavior coupled with implementing and adhering to district policies and procedures that leads to high expectations for students and staff. The current superintendent is fulfilling the requirements of the job.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Joliet Township High School district currently has a comprehensive health education curriculum that integrates sex education content which aligns with state standards. As some material may contain challenging information, it is equally important that parents have the option to “Opt out” if necessary.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe we handled COVID-19 as best as possible. I know our district was at an advantage by being equipped with 1:1 technology and prepared for the transition to e-learning. There were a variety of aspects that we felt necessary to listen to the Illinois Department of Public Health to seek further guidance.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The pandemic impacted everyone, and life should not be taken for granted. Not everyone had a job or the necessary tools where they could work from home. When sick, there were revelations in the disparities of the treatment/care that patients received depending on race and socioeconomic status. Additionally, I learned that self-care and mental health is very critical, when managed, we prove to have the capacity for resilience.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I believe that our district is taxed appropriately.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No, I am not in favor of raising taxes in the district.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

The programs and services that we provide are vital to a student’s success. If lowering taxes means cutting programs, I am not in favor of jeopardizing the success of students.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

I believe and have confidence in our electoral process and will accept the final outcome of the race.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

A transparent government strengthens accountability and confidence with constituents. Openness helps to improve efficiency and ultimately contribute to public trust.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I fully support the Freedom of Information Act and a resident’s ability to access targeted and specific information.