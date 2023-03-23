Emily Assell, Sandwich Library Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Emily Assell

What office are you seeking? Library Board

What is your political party: Republican

What is your current age? 39

Occupation and Employer: Author

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Library Board Member

City: Sandwich

Education: Bachelors of Science in Nursing

Community involvement: Love Moves Us: volunteer working with foster and adoptive families

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 3 children

Why are you running for office?

I believe it is important to be involved in and serve our community.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am a community member, a parent and an author.

What is a library’s role in its community?

I believe that a library should be a provider of resources to support and inform its community.

Do you support banning books from local libraries?

I do not support banning books. I believe in the freedom of information and in having access to different perspectives and voices. However, I do believe that not all material and images are appropriate for our local library. I do not believe that libraries should be access points for depictions or descriptions of sexually explicit material.

Which books would you ban from your library and why?

Please see previous comment.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Yes.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

I believe that any tax increases should be clearly explained and voted on by the community.

Would you support lowering taxes in your library district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I am aware how the taxes paid to the library are used and do not support cutting funding to the library. Of course as a community member, I would love to have lower taxes. However, I am not well versed in how all of the taxes are used throughout all of the different arms of government within our city; so I cannot speak to all taxes or every service within our city.