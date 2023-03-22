Kendall County Clerk, State’s Attorney, Sheriff, Circuit Clerk outline procedures for April 4 vote

Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis, Kendall County Sheriff Dwight Baird and Kendall County Circuit Clerk Matthew Prochaska have announced procedures for the April 4 consolidated election.

Voters with consolidated election questions, such as voting times, voter registration issues or polling place locations should consult the Kendall County Clerk web site at kendallcountyil.gov/offices/county-clerk-recorder/election-voter-information or call the main office number at 630-553-4104.

Complaints about potential violation of Illinois Election laws, including denial of voting rights or other possible illegal election activity should contact the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office at 630-553-4157. This number will be staffed from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 4 only.

Additionally, the Kendall County Courthouse will be open on Election Day for election issues only from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both the Courthouse and the State’s Attorney’s Office will be open for all other court business during its normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.