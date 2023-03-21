Steven Halcomb, Morris School District 101 School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Steven Halcomb

What office are you seeking? School Board District 101

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 49

Occupation and Employer: Airline Pilot Southwest Airlines

What offices, if any, have you previously held? National Chief Judge - National Intercollegiate Flying Association

Associate Professor - Aviation and Education - University of Illinois

City: Morris

Education: B.S. Occupational and Practical Arts Education (Dean’s List) - University of Illinois; Airframe and Powerplant Mechanics License - University of Illinois; Certified Flight Instructor, Advanced Ground Instructor, Restricted Radiotelephone Operators Permit - University of Illinois.

Community involvement: Current Volunteer as Sunday School Teacher for Morris for Grade School Children - Mission Bible Saratoga in Morris; Current National Chief Judge (volunteer) of collegiate aviation safety organization - serving 25 years in the development and mentoring of upcoming generations of pilots in the industry; annual sweet corn and produce giveaway to needing families and first responders - roughly 8,000 ears. Formerly served 12 years as an assistant coach for the Morris Warriors.

Marital status/Immediate family: Daughter - Alexis Halcomb (MCHS Graduate - High Honor Roll) Architect

Son - Nathaniel Halcomb (MCHS Graduate - High Honor Roll) Business and Finance

Daughter - Erika Halcomb (MCHS Graduate - High Honor Roll) Studying to be a teacher

Daughter - Katherine Halcomb (MCHS Graduate - High Honor Roll) Studying to be a pilot

Why are you running for office?

Now that all of our children have graduated from MCHS, I want to give back by serving others in our community. I want to encourage and serve the teachers, students, and parents at MCHS. My hope is to set an example and of integrity and character and help others to become leaders in our community. Our family had a choice for our children to attend private school. Instead, we chose to send our children to MCHS and I believe we have a vested interest to ensure that we offer a competitive choice for parents when choosing where their children attend.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have a degree in Education from the University of Illinois and have served others for 30 years in teaching others as an act of volunteerism. I have taught adults basic financial counseling, mentored collegians on aviation safety, coached grade school and junior high students in athletics, and also have taught Sunday School to grade schoolers in church. I have been a Union Member in good standing my entire professional career, operated budgets for programs on behalf of the University of Illinois, raised funds for Morris area families to defer athletic fees, and have studied and participated in several multi-million dollar negotiated contracts in the airline industry.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

We need to allow our students to pursue a more advanced curriculum in order to achieve a competitive advantage with other schools, specifically in the areas of math and science. Additionally, we need to further innovate our Grundy Area Vocational Center to develop skills so that students who want to pursue a career immediately out of high school can do so without incurring debt.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

All Students are important and All Students should be treated fairly in our district.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

All Students are important and All Students should be treated fairly in our district.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

When a school district singles out different groups, the students can become divided and make the educational process more difficult. It is best to maintain that All Students are important and All Students should be treated fairly in our district.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

No teacher is properly paid in our district. Because of our pension problems, no teacher is guaranteed to be properly paid in retirement.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

In addition to increasing longevity pay scales, I would support contractual changes to increase pay based upon individual merit performance and also district goals being achieved.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

The compensation for the district’s leading administrator should be based upon the performance of the entire team of educators under that person’s authority. If the students are successful and have met the goals set forth by the district, the teachers and administrators should also benefit from that performance.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

See Previous Question. Performance Based Compensation.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I do not have enough personal experience with the superintendent to answer the question positively or negatively.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Our district should listen to the parents of our students to determine what they want us to teach students and what they believe is age appropriate for all involved.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I was disappointed how our district handled Covid-19. Every Student and Every Teacher and Every Citizen should always be considered ESSENTIAL to the fabric of our community. Because that was not the case, our teachers have reported that there was tremendous mental health issues which set back our educational institutions and the development of our students.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I personally confirmed my belief that I would not be bullied by any company or any governmental institution. Even when threatened with termination of employment, I maintained that when it comes to the health of my body, I make the choice. The basic hallmarks of hygiene, cleanliness, washing of hands, and making the self-determination when I am sick and to not publicly spread that sickness still remains true today.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Based upon the conversations I have had with members of our community, I do not frequently hear complaints about tax rates beyond what is normal. Therein, I believe voters in general are taxed appropriately.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

It appears that the district would like to improve the facilities as apart of the educational process. If so, I would support increases only for revenues to be spent on educational facilities and for union contractual increases that are negotiated to be competitive with other area institutions.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I would cut programs that do not serve to unify our district. The best opportunity for our teachers and students to be successful is for the community to be unified and supporting of All Students. Any programs that segregate or distinguish one group above another, academically or athletically, do not serve the best interests of tax payers.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

I am always pleased and confident in the voter’s decision on Election Day. I would like to encourage all eligible voters in the community to participate in our elections.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Many in our government claim to be open and transparent. Sadly, that often just isn’t true. Our elected officials should demonstrate character and integrity by ensuring a transparent government and having a constant willingness to have the public know what their tax dollars are being spent on.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely!