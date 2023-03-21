Early voting for April 4 election expands to more sites around Kane County

Seven additional permanent early voting sites are now open in Kane County for the April 4 consolidated election. Early voting is available until Monday, April 3.

According to a news release from Kane County Clerk Jack Cunningham’s office, the seven permanent early voting locations will be open seven days a week with varying hours.

Those sites are the Kane County Clerk’s office locations in Geneva, 719 S. Batavia Ave. (Building B) and Aurora, 5 E. Downer Pl. (Suite F); Fire Station No. 93, 5000 Sleepy Hollow Road, Carpentersville; Elgin Township, 729 S. McLean Blvd., Elgin; Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin; Kane County Branch Court Conference Center, 530 S. Randall Road, St. Charles; and Vaughn Athletic Center, 2121 W. Indian Trail, Aurora.

In addition to the seven permanent locations, early voting will also be available at 18 sites with varying days and locations. A complete list of all early voting sites is available at https://www.kanecountyclerk.org/Elections/Pages/Early-Voting.aspx. One new site will be located at Elgin Community College on March 21-22.

“Our early voting sites located throughout the county make voting more convenient and accessible,” Cunningham stated in the release. “Early voting is very popular with Kane County voters. If you plan to vote early, I encourage you to consider voting during the first week of expanded early voting, as we usually have the highest turnout in the last few days before Election Day.”

Voters can check to see if they are registered to vote and also view a personalized sample ballot with a list of all candidates that will appear on their ballot at kanecountyclerk.org/Elections/Pages/Voter-Search.aspx.

More information about Early Voting locations, dates, and times are available at kanecountyelections.org or by calling 630-232-5990.