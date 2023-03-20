Thomas Fitzpatrick, Joliet Township High School District 204 BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: thomas fitzpatrick

What office are you seeking? jths 204

What is your political party? democrat

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and Employer: plainfield school dist202

What offices, if any, have you previously held? unoin rep

City: Joliet

Education: mechanical hvac/motor controls/electricsystem control/boilercontrols

Community involvement: rialto theather, moran club, american italian club, joliet park dist

Marital status/Immediate family: married with two boys

Why are you running for office?

I feel seeing first hand with my boys attending joliet central we as a district it should do a better job with our graduating rate as its 10 percent below state average

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have worked and still work in education for twenty two years

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

brett gould

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I wont be able to do anything till I look at what is being used now

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I belive they meet and exceed any state requirements.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I belive everyone is treated equal.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

no

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I belive they make a fair wage and depending on years of service they can make enough in retirement.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I think years of service and continued education should be what is needed for pay increases

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I think in the corpoate world they would be compensated more, I dont know if they needed a gas allowance and a big raise at the end of there contract to insure a retirement that comes close to what they make when they are working.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

yes

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I think we need a person who has more of a pulse of the teachers which in turn would help the students.which is what we are all here for.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I dont no if the national sex is in line with some fundamentals of early family ideas

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think early on one new what to do but as time went on we did in saying that why did dist 202 wait to be one of the last districts to have in school learning.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Wash your hands.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I would say with all the corporate tax collected (center point) we may be taxed a little high.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

I think we need a 3rd high school which would cost us all.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I dont belive we would have to cut any programs if we lowered or froz our taxes.We are asked for the maximum tax increase during these very hard times.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I thought it was open and transparent.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

yes