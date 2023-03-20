Maryalice Lundquist, Yorkville City Council, Ward 4 Alderman election questionnaire

Full Name: Maryalice Lundquist

What office are you seeking? Alderman Ward 4 United City of Yorkville

What is your political party? I choose the best candidate, I am not party specific

What is your current age? 60

Occupation and Employer: Service Manager for a technology company

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Yorkville

Education: Bachelor of Science Loyola University

Community involvement: None currently. I have been involved with the YYBS organization for many years when my children were younger. I served as Neighborhood Watch Captain previously.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 2 adult daughters

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office so I can be a voice for the residents of my Ward and the city as whole. I want to contribute to the decision making process to maintain a safe, affordable and prosperous community, which makes Yorkville a place many haven chosen to call home.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My position as a service manager involves working with customers on a daily basis. I solve problems involving technical issues often collaborating with other resources to arrive at resolutions resulting in customer satisfaction. I often have to make tough decisions that may not be popular but are necessary for the situation I am addressing. I have a team that report to me, relying on me for guidance and support. Working with people and decision making are part of my daily routine.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I do support the 2nd amendment.I do believe we need to make sure gun owners act responsibly as required by law. When laws are violated those individuals need to be prosecuted and convicted per the laws in place.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I believe all growing towns and cities experience problems.I would support our local law enforcement by providing them with training, resources and funds necessary to keep our community and themselves safe. Collaboration with communities experiencing similar issues and how they are addressing them would be a means to share ideas and success stories.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Considering the fact the pandemic was such an epic event, I believe the response to the pandemic was handled as best as we could , we had no experience to fall back on. I believe we have learned from this event and we can be better prepared if we are confronted in the future with similar occurrences.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that during crisis everyone dug deep and brought forth their best selves. Neighbors helped each other and we were kinder and compassionate to the fact that life is precious. Those who were difficult and complained really just faded into the background.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Look for opportunities to attract businesses that would address the needs and wants of the community. Promote current local businesses to make sure they are successful in our community.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Local government should look for opportunities to help reduce the tax burden on residents whenever possible.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I would like to evaluate any data that has been collected which addresses increased activity by law enforcement in towns currently with dispensaries. Also, have local healthcare providers been burdened with additional demands in towns with dispensaries?

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Future water supply issue which is currently being addressed by the City Council.

Maintenance of city roads. Road to better Roads program is in place, funded by a road infrastructure fee, which is evaluated on a yearly basis.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe in an open, transparent government keeping the people that support it informed and involved in the decisions that are made on their behalf.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No