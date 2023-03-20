Joliet Junior College students to host board of trustee candidate forum Tuesday evening

The community is invited to attend a trustee candidate forum for Joliet Junior College board of trustees election on Tuesday.

The forum, hosted and moderated by JJC students, will take place 5 to 7 p.m. in the U-Auditorium on JJC’s main campus, located at 1215 Houbolt Road in Joliet.

During the forum, trustee candidates will read from prepared statements as well as “answer questions sourced from the student body,” a news release from JJC said.

Residents from JJC District 525 may choose from seven candidates to fill two seats on the JJC board of trustees at the consolidated election on April 4. Terms are for six year, JJC said.

JJC said the following names will appear on the ballot: Kevin Kollins Hedemark, Romeoville; Richard A. Davis, Lockport; Alicia Morales, Joliet; Krystal Garcia Centeno, Romeoville; Diane M. Harris, Joliet; Carol Lee, Joliet; and Judy Medvid, Frankfort.

Morales is seeking re-election and was first elected to the board in 2017, JJC said.

JJC said the following are current JJC board of trustee members: Chair Dan O’Connell, Vice Chairwoman Maureen Broderick, Secretary Nancy Garcia Guillen, James Budzinski, Michelle Lee and John (Jake) Mahalik and Student Trustee Josh Stamborski.

O’Connell, also elected in 2017, is not seeking another term, JJC said.

For more information and to watch a livestream of the forum, visit jjc.edu/about-jjc/college-leadership/board-trustees.

The forum will also be recorded and shared, JJC said.