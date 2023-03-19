Samantha McDavid, DeKalb School District 428 Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Samantha McDavid

What office are you seeking? DeKalb CUSD 428 School Board

What is your political party? Non-partisan

What is your current age? 34

Occupation and Employer: Regional Council Manager for INCCRRA in the Birth to Five Illinois Department

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am currently in my last year as a DeKalb CUSD 428 School Board Member.

City: DeKalb

Education: BA in Sociology from Knox College

Community involvement: I serve in youth ministry at my local church. In my professional role, I participate in the DeKalb County Collaborative for Young Children and the Kishwaukee College Early Childhood Education Advisory Committee. I enjoy volunteering at Barb Food Mart when my schedule allows it. As a current Board Member, I participate in several district committees including the Finance and Facility Advisory Committee (FFAC). Additionally, my husband and I have a very small non-profit that supports the emergency needs of community members when possible.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married to my high school sweetheart, Maurice McDavid. We have three children that currently attend school at Tyler Elementary and Huntley Middle School.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I enjoy serving my community. As a graduate of DeKalb CUSD 428, I know firsthand the excellent education I received and I would like to be a part of providing that for all of our children in Cortland, Malta, and DeKalb. I want to be a part of providing an education that is inclusive and rigorous for each of our students. I feel a responsibility to offer continuity by serving on the School Board for a second term.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

As an incumbent candidate, I have experience serving on the DeKalb CUSD School Board. During my first term, I have been a part of governing the district with a student-centered lens. I have supported decisions to make our district more welcoming for each and every student, to address safety and security concerns, to provide resources to staff that supports them in their role, and to support overall district improvement. I have also supported property tax relief for our taxpayers each year I have served on the Board. I am qualified because I strive to understand and address student and staff needs within our budget.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I have not sought nor received formal training to run for this school board election.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

In general, unless Board members are trained educators, they should not be developing curricula. There are several opportunities for the Board to be involved in curricula choices and purchases. Having served on the Curriculum Committee in the past, I have seen the time and thought that goes into any curriculum changes. I have been happy to support the cost and/or implementation of curricula that are updated, more relevant, more rigorous, and/or more culturally responsive during my time on the Board. I will continue to support our staff to assess curricula for rigor, relevancy, and inclusiveness and propose evidence-based changes.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I would never try to speak on behalf of any group of students. Though the District strives to be a place that is welcoming of all students and responsive to their needs, that is not always the experience of students. I am currently unaware of students identifying as LGBTQ receiving unfair treatment in our District, but it is something that we take seriously when made aware.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

My assessment is that there is still a lot of work to be done in valuing diversity, embedding equity, and making our District truly inclusive. We have taken strides towards these goals. Our staff has participated in significant professional development regarding implicit bias and culturally responsive teaching. As a District, significant time and effort have been spent in building a diversity plan. We have begun embedding the pieces of the Diversity Plan into our policies and practices, but there is still more work to be done. We have engaged families and students and that needs to continue. DEI is such a broad term that includes much more than race, ethnicity, and culture. It encompasses inclusivity for students that have disabilities, students that are neurodivergent, and students that are multilingual. DEI work within the District is about seeing equitable outcomes for student groups, and right now we do not see that in our academic achievement or in our disciplinary practices, meaning there is still work to do.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

I think we need to continue the full implementation of our Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS), Diversity Plan, Social Emotional Learning Plan, restorative practices in student discipline, and continue to support staff in culturally responsive practices. These need to become embedded practices that are just the way we do education. We need to continue to identify where we are not meeting the diversity of student needs and we need to continue supporting staff in their own development.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Not being a teacher, I don’t know if I can answer if they are paid adequately. Teaching as a profession has changed drastically in the last 5 years even. Teachers have more on their plate than they have ever had, the needs of students seem to be more diverse, and the pressure to support student growth has only increased. At the same time, staff shortages for classroom teachers and support staff have spread teachers thin. I do believe we are paying teachers competitively when looking at our comparable districts. I support competitive pay and benefits for our teachers. The Teacher Retirement System is outside of District’s purview as a statewide system. I do not know if retirement pay is adequate.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I support maintaining competitive salaries for teachers. If we need to adjust pay scales to be competitive, it would need to be done in conjunction with DCTA and generally done during contract negotiations.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

The District did a salary study for unaffiliated staff. From that study, the superintendent’s salary was below the average salaries for comparable districts. The position of district superintendent has high qualifications and should be compensated at a competitive rate.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

I would not propose changes at this time.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, I support the current superintendent. I support Dr. Garcia-Sanchez because she is doing the work we hired her to do effectively.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

DeKalb CUSD 428 has always taught sex education according to the standards and parents have always had the option to ask for an alternative lesson for their child. Having read the National Sex Education Standards, I see nothing developmentally inappropriate based on the standards by age range. There are also no substantive changes in the sex education standards that were taught in District 428 previous to the release of the 2022 National Sex Education Standards to my knowledge. I support families to make the choice for their children whether or not they want their child(ren) to participate.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

My assessment is that DeKalb CUSD 428 worked collaboratively with the DeKalb County Health Department to respond to an ever-changing environment to keep staff, students, and families safe with the tools they had available and within the guidelines of state and national leadership.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that communities can come together and sacrifice individual wants to care for everyone’s needs as best as they could. I know there were a lot of negative impacts of the pandemic on students, families, school district staff, and small businesses. I do not know what the impact would be with a different local response.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I don’t think anyone can argue that our property taxes are not high comparatively. Also, as the Equalized Assessed Value continues to grow and the property tax rate decreases, voters should see a difference in their property taxes. The District has continued to receive greater revenue through the state Evidence-Based Funding and each year, for the past several years, the District has either abated on the bond and interest tax levy or kept the levy flat to avoid property tax increases.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

I need clarity on this question but I will attempt to answer it. I will support the district to continue to abate the bond and interest levy to maintain flat or lowered taxes from the School District. I will also support levying the appropriate amount allowed each year to capture new growth to the EAV. I will not support going to the taxpayers for new debt that would impact their tax bill at this time. Revenue should always be allocated with students as the focus, including allocations that support staff (compensation, benefits, materials, etc.) to meet student needs.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I do not believe we need to cut any programs or services at this time to maintain property tax relief efforts.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course, I will accept the voters’ decision in my race.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

When using public dollars for a public good such as education, there should be transparency in governance and funding decisions.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, though it can be tedious and expensive for a public body, FOIA requests should be fulfilled to the full extent they can be.