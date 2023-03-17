Lawrence Vacala, Homer School District 33C Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Lawrence Vacala

What office are you seeking? School Board Homer District 33c

What is your political party? Non partisan

What is your current age? 46

Occupation and Employer: Police Lieutenant Village of Downers Grove

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently serving as Precinct Committeman Homer Township District 13

City: Homer Glen

Campaign Website: www.wetheparentsillinois.com

Education: Associate Degree in Criminal Justice/ Bachelors Degree in Business Management

Community involvement: Homer Township Republican Organization, Elks Club Chicago South

Marital status/Immediate family: Wife and two sons

Why are you running for office?

I am running for school board to prevent some controversial curriculum from coming into our schools. I am for reducing the tax burden on our community and offering my expertise to ease parents minds on the safety of our schools and offering a secure and safe learning environment.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

As a parent, I’ve observed our district for the last 8 years. I as an outsider have identified areas the district can improve. I believe a school board should have diversity and every member should be able to bring a special skill to the table. I have been a law enforcement professional for 23 years and have the knowledge and know how to secure our schools and buses, this is is knowledge that most lay person’s have no insight on.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

None

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Changes are usually adopted and changed yearly sometimes. As of now our district has opted out of some controversial curriculum concerning sexual education which I applaud them for.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

It is unknown, children in k-8 rarely identify as LGBTQ so your question is nonconsequential. There have been no issues of harassment or bullying that I am aware of

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

The district recognizes all races, cultures and creeds no one is treated any different based on these principles

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

No

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Yes, in this day and age we need to stay competitive with the surrounding communities and I feel our district does their best to meet this challenge

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I would have to look at the present contracts and determine if that is necessary or not

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

I feel ours is right where it needs to be for the size of our district. There are smaller districts around us who’s superintendent gets less and sometimes more just depends on how those boards voted

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Again I would have to look at all the circumstances surrounding his compensation, contracts benefits, etc

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, He has done an excellent job very personable and weathered the COVID storm pretty well

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

No, this should be left for the parents to teach

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

It was handled the best it could’ve been at the time. In hindsight the kids should’ve been in school and not at home e-learning.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That government has no place in my healthcare. Parents are the ones making healthcare decisions for our children not government, not school districts, not bureaucrats

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

No they are not....they are taxed too high and the tax levy seems to go up every year.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No on raising taxes what so ever.....schools need to budget and spend within their means. If there comes a time when new buildings are needed or capital improvements that can be assessed on a case by case basis

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Yes....again I’d have to examine the budget in order to determine where cuts can be made

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

All government bodies should be transparent and work with the communities they serve

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, it’s the law so pretty hard to get around that one