Jeff Przybyl, Will County School District 92 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Jeff Przybyl

What office are you seeking? school board - Will County School District 92

What is your political party? none

What is your current age? n/a

Occupation and Employer: Accountant

What offices, if any, have you previously held? none

City: Homer Glen

Campaign Website: www.wethepeopleillinois.com

Education: BBA and MBA

Community involvement: I have coached Homer Glen rec league baseball, as well as grade school soccer and basketball. I have also volunteered with Cub Scouts/Boy Scouts.

Marital status/Immediate family: n/a

Why are you running for office?

There are a number of issues within the district and community that people are looking to address, including taxes/spending, academics, parent/community involvement.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am a parent and a taxpayer of the district, as well as meeting all other requirements set by the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

no

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Just looking at reported academic scores to the Illinois State Board of Education, this is definitely an area that needs to be explored. Just beating the state average isn’t enough.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I am not aware of any group of students being treated differently based on their identity in the district.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Racism and bigotry should never be taught to, much less pushed on, staff and especially students.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I believe teacher compensation is comparable to compensation of many occupations in the district. The district has less control over retirement benefits due to the state of Illionois constitution.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Everything should be on the table when talking about the education of our children. Why not reward the better teachers?

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

The compensation level seems to be high compared to the High School District 205 and neighboring Homer 33C, both of which have larger enrollments.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

I think there needs to be performance metrics that are aggressive, but attainable, that will factor in student performance as well as parent/community involvement and district finance.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I don’t believe it’s fair to pre-judge the superintendent prior to working with him.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

The district seems to be an outlier in the area as far as not officially opting out of adoption. Based on the Feb 7 “Conversation with the Superintendent”, it seems there is a number of parents, as well as staff, in the district opposed to the teaching of these standards.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Like many school districts throughout the state, the district did not handle the pandemic as well as a lot of parents would hope. Whether pressure from the state, or the board/administrations own views, a thorough review of the district’s actions and results would seem to be warranted for the future.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Fear/unknown is a great divider.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Considering that in Lockport, a neighboring private school’s tuition is 1/3 what the district spends per student, the taxes supporting the school’s spending seems high.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

After enduring 13%+ inflation since Joe Biden inauguration, I think the community would welcome a drop in taxes, especially if it can be accomplished without cuts in services or programs. It may be a challenge, but I believe those in the community will step up to ensure a tax cut would not harm existing programs and services.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

This is probably the stupidest question to ask in a school board candidate questionaire, unless you’re Al Gore, Hilary Clinton or Stacey Abrams.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Government in general needs to be more transparent but even more so, accountable,

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, especially if government is as transparent as it could be.