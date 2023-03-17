Elizabeth Hitzeman, Homer School District 33C BOE election questionnaire

Full Name: Elizabeth Hitzeman

What office are you seeking? District 33C School Board

What is your political party? N/A Non-partisan position

What is your current age? 69

Occupation and Employer: I retired in 2014 after teaching 26 years in District 33C. Previous to my occupation as a teacher, I was a manager for multiple departments at Bell and Howell for their Home Study Division in Chicago.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have served as a Homer District 33C School Board Member elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019.

City: Homer Glen

Campaign Website: www.facebook.com/electhitzeman

Education: Bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois (UIC) in Education. Sixty-three post graduate hours in the study of emerging technology and education

Community involvement: My thirty years as an educator and eight years as a school member has been my service to my community.

Marital status/Immediate family: My husband and I have been residents of Homer since 1977. In 2019, my husband of 49 years retired from his occupation as a Manufacturing Engineer. I retired in 2014 after teaching 26 years at the 6th grade level from Homer. Both my adult children graduated from Homer 33C. Education has always been a priority in our family. Our oldest daughter has a dual degree in education and teaches in a neighboring district. Our youngest daughter earned a dual degree in the fields of Architecture and Structural Engineering. She is presently working as a Structural Engineer out west.

Why are you running for office?

As an retired educator in the district for 26 years, community resident since 1977 and as a parent, I want to stay involved. My adult children received an excellent education in Homer and I want to make sure that quality education continues. I feel I can continue to bring a unique perspective as a school board member. With my experience, I understand the specific needs of the children in our district along with the challenges faced by administrators, teachers, support staff and parents. As a school board member, I want to promote policies that strive for high academic achievement. We can maintain those high standards while striving to be fiscally responsible and accountable without reducing services or programs that could compromise a student’s education.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have eight years experience as a school board member and an educator in multiple schools districts over 30 years. In addition, my managerial experience and personal qualities enable me to be an effective board member. All stakeholders should have confidence that their representatives will make thoughtful and effective educational policies.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

Open Meetings Act - IASB

Professional Leadership Training and Performance- IASB

FOIA- Illinois Attorney General

Trauma Informed Practices for Students and Staff- DCFS

Superintendent Evaluation- IASB

Labor Relations- IASB

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

As a board, we review and adopt curriculum policies/changes that will fulfill academic learning standards.

Evaluating and updating curriculum changes/improvements is a periodic ongoing process. Our district is proactive in making sure we adopt books/materials that will ensure academic success.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes, LGBTQ students are treated fairly in our district. Students who identify as LBGTQ also have the right to be themselves, respected by their peers and not be targeted, harassed or bullied. Teachable moments in the classroom can ensure that all students are supported. Homer strives to provide a safe environment for all students. Respect for others is paramount; therefore the district enforces anti-bullying policies.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Yes, the board has been effective in supporting racial equality. Homer has a diverse population of students. Our district has always believed in inclusivity and academic equity no matter what the student’s race, socio-economic circumstance, culture or lifestyle differences. Also, our teachers provide a welcoming environment and demonstrate to students the importance of equality in and out of the classroom. The district implemented a program called Second Step, which among other strategies, builds a foundation for developing peer relationships. Those relationships result in the building of a supportive community in which equitable learning can occur. When students feel good about themselves and build positive relationships, then academic achievement improves.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Our district is always looking for ways to improve, but at this time, no changes need to be made.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

The teacher shortage has brought to the forefront that Homer needs to be more competitive in order to hire and retain the best qualified staff. Our teacher’s contract provides adequate retirement compensation for service provided to our district.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Teachers pay scale changes are discussions which are addressed between the union, school board and administration. There are too many factors involved to define or support any existing or new pay scale changes.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Our superintendent’s compensation package is average in comparison to other districts.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

The school board speaks as “one” and therefore compensation is a discussion between the board and the superintendent.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes, our superintendent is a dedicated leader who listens to all stakeholders. He has an excellent reputation with the staff, students, community and the school board.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I believe our district should have local control to make independent curriculum decisions. If the present IL house bill passes, it would mandate K-12 sex education with a parent opt-out option. Even with that option, teaching sex education should not replace other subjects taught. Parents should have control as to how and when to introduce sensitive topics to their children.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The pandemic has been challenging for everyone. The board and administration’s goal was to provide as much in-person learning as allowed per CDC and IDPH guidelines. When schools were forced to close, our district pivoted to a remote hybrid learning model. There were many challenges such as understaffing, operational issues, and other legal considerations that affected students and staff. The board and administration did a commendable job by keeping everyone safe, while providing as much education as possible.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

We learned that, even though not ideal, technology played a major role in keeping students academically connected with their teachers. After the pandemic, some students were experiencing social/emotional and academic setbacks.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

A majority of the district’s funding is from property taxes with minimal contributions from the government or state. Our community does not have a significant commercial or industrial base to offset those property taxes. Our district faces increases in operating expenses, staffing needs, and ongoing repairs/improvements to our six schools. As a taxpayer myself, I expect the district to control costs by finding ways to be more efficient, but I do not want decisions made that will negatively affect the students. Cost reduction in our district is an ongoing process. We seek out additional funding through grants and other sources. Our budget is balanced, fiscally sound and meets the needs of over 3,000 students in our district.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

The yearly levy helps districts fund increases for cost of living, service, materials and other necessary expenditures. Our district has a crowding and space issue. We are presently finalizing plans to build an extension to connect two of our school buildings without asking the community to approve a funding referendum. This will open up additional classrooms for our students. Additional plans in the future for growth in the lower elementary buildings may be necessary.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I am not in support of cutting programs and/or services for our students. Our district is fiscally sound, and operates on a balanced budget. Homer has a reputation for our excellent school system. This reputation benefits students academically and the community as a whole in increased property values.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

In the context of school districts, openness and transparency are paramount. Our district communicates with our community in a variety of means. Our website contains information about daily school functions and budget information as well. Communications are sent out to all stakeholders in the community and our school board meetings are recorded for viewing. We involved all stakeholders as we drafted our five year strategic plan for our district.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, I support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records.