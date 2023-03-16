Theresa Rekenthaler, Nippersink Public Library District Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Theresa Sue Rekenthaler

What office are you seeking? Library trustee Nippers ink District Library

Political Party: Democrat but this is a nonpartisan election

What is your current age? 71

Occupation and Employer: Part time veterinary office, part time organic vegetable farmer

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Have served on the Nippers ink board for many years.

City: Richmond

Campaign Website: None

Education: Approximately 3 years of college

Community involvement: Serve as co-chair of my church’s social justice team.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, two adult sons and 4 wonderful grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

Supporter of the value offered by public libraries.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Avid reader and see the importance of free access to programming that public libraries offer

What is a library’s role in its community?

The library is a community meeting place, offers resources for all age groups from story hour for kids to game days for seniors. The library is open to all regardless of education level, ethnic or religious backgrounds.

Do you support banning books from local libraries?

No!

Which books would you ban from your library and why?

None! The American Library Association stands strong on freedom to read.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

The library receives a very small percentage of our constituents property taxes. One of the most responsible and valuable use of taxes.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Currently no. The Nippersink board and library director have been able to be frugal while offering excellent services to our patrons with the tax rate we currently have

Would you support lowering taxes in your library district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I would not lower the tax rate. We are working at a bare bones rate while still being able to prepare for future events.