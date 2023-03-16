Sharon Reardon, Joliet City Council, District 3 election questionnaire

Full Name: Sherri Reardon

What office are you seeking? Joliet Councilwomen for District 3

What is your political party? This is a non-partisan office

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and Employer: I am the Owner of Illinois Securities Company in Joliet, Illinois

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am completing my first 4 year term as Councilwomen for Joliet City Council – District 3

City: Joliet

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/electsharonreardon

Education: I am a licensed insurance agent in the State of Illinois and a graduate of St. Francis Academy, Joliet, Illinois.

Community involvement: I currently serve on the Board of Directors forthe Will CountyHabitat for Humanity.

My community involvement during previous years consist of: member of Council for Working Women, member of Joliet Rotary Club, member of Joliet Region of Chamber of Commerce, past Chairperson of Joliet Area Historical Museum Gala, founding member of Will Buy Local; board member of Lewis University Cultural Advisory Board and past member of University of St. Francis Caritas Committee.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to Michael Reardon for over 33 years, and we have four adult children: Samantha Glennon, Taylor Reardon, Morgan Reardon and Blake Reardon.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for re-election for Councilwomen of District 3 because I truly enjoy helping our residents navigate city government. It is my belief that every decision and vote I participate in makes a positive difference in our city.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am a tremendous researcher of issues that I face. I listen to what my constituents have to say on issues affecting not only District 3 but all of Joliet. The only personal agenda I have, is to do my very best for the citizens I serve. It has been my honor and privilege to serve the citizens of District 3 and I hope that I may continue to serve District 3 and all citizens of Joliet for another 4 years.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Safety of our residents is first and foremost. I will wait for further comment until have we have a decision from the current court review.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Yes, although our police officers have worked tirelessly we have an issue with crime in Joliet. We need to make sure that our officers are fully staffed and professionally trained to successfully do their jobs. It is my hope that in the coming months and years the NOPT (Neighborhood Oriented Policing Teams) program can be as robust as it once was.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The city followed the rules set forth by federal and state health departments. The Joliet Police Department never wavered in their commitment to keep our residents safe. The Joliet Fire Department showed outstanding leadership in implementing the COVID vaccine clinic at Joliet West High School and were on the front line caring for our residents. Each and every one of our city employees went above and beyond in providing city services to our citizens during this most chaotic period of our lives.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

We had to learn a new way to work with one another as you just can’t shut a city down. Expect the unexpected and adapt to the unexpected. Do more with less as citizens expect the same level of services that they had prior to the pandemic and I believe we were successful in that regard.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

To spur economic development we need to start with a long term comprehensive plan being actually developed. Such a comprehensive plan should include the branding of our city which would give Joliet a true identity. We need to show potential developers and employers that our city wants to grow and how we compare to other cities. We must look at what areas in our city that are primed for growth and determine what we, as a city council, can do to stimulate such growth in those areas. We need to insure the Joliet City Square project comes alive with people of all ages enjoying all that Joliet will have to offer. In spurring economic development we must always keep in mind that we learn from the past while always looking toward the future.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We need to spur economic development in order to balance the budget and reduce the tax burdens to our residents along with responsible spending.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

We currently have recreational marijuana being sold in Joliet which I will support moving forward, but any proposed new dispensaries or growing facilities must be located in appropriate areas.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I have worked through our budget process toward increasing funding for our police, fire and public works departments. We must continue to invest in the newest technology for our police, fire and public works departments. We must continue to invest in good roads, sidewalks, sewer and water lines for our citizens. During my term in office, I would walk through neighborhoods within District 3 looking for streets and sidewalks that need immediate attention for repairs and report those locations directly to our Public Works Department.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I fully support keeping our residents fully informed and engaged.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I absolutely believe our residents should have access to all our city documents and communications.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Yes. Many prospective companies that the city works with have various reasons for not wanting to go public during negations with the city, but I would only sign a nondisclosure agreement if the agreement had been fully vetted by corporation counsel.