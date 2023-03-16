Sandra Aguirre, Joliet Public Schools District 86 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Sandra Aguirre

What office are you seeking? District 86 School Board Member

What is your political party? Democrat Party

What is your current age? 52 years old

Occupation and Employer: Outreach Coordinator for Senator Rachel Ventura

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Public Defender Office Will County Circuit Court

Joliet Township Government Office

Child Support Enforcement Office

City: City of Joliet

Education: 1 year, Joliet Junior College

High School Diploma, El Paso, Texas

Community involvement: Presently, I am the Committeewoman Precinct #13

Member of Working Families of Will County.

I participated previous years and present in the “Day Of Service” event on MLK day. Have done volunteer work at Day Break Shelter, Morning Star Mission, Spanish Center and Joliet Township Senior Program. I have been civically engage in the community attending meetings from city of Joliet and other organizations to stay active in the community and informed.

Marital status/Immediate family: Single, but I have been with my wonderful partner for over 28 years.

2 sons; one biological 30 years old and 33 year old stepson.

Why are you running for office?

My goal is to contribute to the academic success of the district and to attempt to eliminate bullying and safe schools.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I enjoy volunteering and speaking with people. I have live in the district for over 27 years. My son attended District 86 and 204 schools and successfully completed a PhD.

I have attend some of the parents meetings, listen to their troubles and issues they have with their kids; also, I have listen to family, friends and neighbors kids; their problems, comments and other issues, they have experienced, during in class and after school. I think I can contribute a possible solution in to success in the district.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No.

I have been talking directly to family members, friends, neighbors and the community; also, attended parents meetings, that have their kids attending schools in the district 86 and 204.

I have listen to their problems, concerns and other issues they have against the schools system. Also listening to their opinion and ideas in changes they have towards school education that can help their kids have a successful year and graduate.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Probably, if it’s not giving positive results. A curriculum may be outdated, or it is time for it to be looked at more closely in a scheduled review process.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

My assessment for DEI for district 86 is that even though Joliet has a diverse population, it was not clear that there were programs that enforced DEI initiatives. Equity is the promotion of people who come from underprivileged households and give them the same chance as others who have more privilege to succeed. To lead a truly inclusive school district one needs to factor in not only race, but also sexual orientation, religion, ability status.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Yes, Joliet has a diverse population, it was not clear that there were programs that enforced DEI initiatives. Equity is the promotion of people who come from underprivileged households and give them the same chance as others who have more privilege to succeed. I think the board should uphold practices that are equitable, not just equal.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Not enough!!

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Yes, as board member I would support a higher pay for the teachers and/or hire more teachers to avoid over crowded classrooms.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Superintendent’s compensation it should be an agreement based on performance and effectiveness using standards and objectives developed by the superintendent and the board.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Yes, again, should be compensated based on performance.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Superintendent is a BIG responsibility; I would like to meet her and ask her some questions on regard DEI.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Yes, I believe it’s important to teach sex education, provide a guidance to schools on what to teach in each grade level to help reduce sexual harassment and assault.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe it was handled good!! Mask mandating, providing information, vaccinations and government relieve.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Don’t take anything for granted, because tomorrow is not promised to any of us.

Life is short don’t take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is most important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are Blessed.

Do what you can do, with what you have. Stay positive!!

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Maybe Yes!! But, I would like to see more financial support in to after school programs through partnerships with existing organizations like the Boys Club, The YMCA, the Park District, etc. and if possible create more flexible, informative and attractive programs for Spanish speaking parents.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Not at this time!! State and local government, should extend financial support to minorities areas. District 86 and 204 need more financial support in to after school programs through partnerships with existing organizations like the Boys Club, The YMCA, the Park District, etc. f possible create more flexible, informative and attractive programs for Spanish speaking parents.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Just be fair!! Distribute the financial support evenly. DON’T CUT OFF PROGRAMS!!

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I want to Agree!! Open transparent government, fairness, honesty, accountability, integrity and support.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I agree that appropriate information should be share publicly, to show transparency, honesty and integrity.