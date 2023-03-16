Richard Kiefer, Village of Plainfield Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Richard Kiefer

What office are you seeking? Trustee for Village of Plainfield

What is your political party? This is a non-partisan office. However, I would consider myself a moderate Democrat.

What is your current age? 55

Occupation and Employer: I am a Professor of Political Science & History at Waubonsee Community College.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Chairman for the Village of Plainfield’s Plan Commission & Zoning Board of Appeals: 2016-Present.

Commissioner for the Village of Plainfield’s Plan Commission & Zoning Board of Appeals: 2009-2016.

City: Plainfield, Illinois

Campaign Website: kieferforplainfield.com

Education: Master degree in Political Science from Governors State University

Bachelor degree in Social Studies Education from Miami University

Additional graduate coursework in Public Administration & Political Science from Northern Illinois University

Community involvement: In the past, my son and I participated in the Operation Welcome You Home 5k Run for the Brave.

I am also a Beacon Club blood donation member for Versiti Blood Center of Illinois.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married to Paula Kiefer.

We have three adult children that we raised in Plainfield, Zoe, Emma & Jack.

Why are you running for office?

In November of 2022, I decided to run for the position of Village Trustee in the April 4, 2023, consolidated elections for the Village of Plainfield. I believe that the combination of my experiences on the Plan Commission, coupled with my professional work as a Professor of Political Science & History at Waubonsee Community College, will prepare me to serve successfully if I am elected to the position of Trustee.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I believe that my experiences on the Village of Plainfield’s Plan Commission, which I have been a member of since 2009, including my current role as Chairman since 2016, have helped to prepare me for the role of Trustee. I think that I have a strong understanding of many of the issues and challenges that are currently facing Plainfield. I also believe that my formal education, and professional background as a Professor of Political Science at a local Community College will also help me succeed in this position if I were to be elected as a Trustee.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I have very mixed feelings about this ban. While I am very concerned about gun violence in Illinois, and worry about the accessibility of military-grade assault weapons to the general public, I also recognize that the Constitutions of both the United States and the State of Illinois guarantee a right for citizens to bear arms. I am interested to see how recent court challenges play out, and ultimately impact this recent policy.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Plainfield, which has a population of approximately 45,000 residents, is not immune to crime. While violent crime is not prevalent throughout our community, we have seen recent upticks in robberies and petty thefts. I believe that the Plainfield Police Department needs to have the support and resources to provide a safe environment for all of our residents. While I was walking the community and gathering petition signatures to appear on the ballot, I most often heard residents say that they would like to see an increased police presence patrolling neighborhoods, and increased traffic enforcement for speeding along Route 59.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I work professionally in higher education, and I can say that I was personally impacted in profound ways by the state-wide shelter in place order that was issued in March of 2020. I was forced to learn new delivery systems to ensure that my students were able to complete their courses for the term. I also saw first hand how local businesses were impacted and challenged by this pandemic. Two of my children live and work in other states, and they had a very different experience during the Covid-19 pandemic than I did in Illinois. I believe that the verdict is still out as to which strategy was handled best by the various states in our nation. I can firmly say that I hope that this pandemic is truly behind us for most residents, and that the intent was to protect the most vulnerable and at-risk members of our communities.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Honestly, to wash my hands more often. I also hope that our nation’s past experiences with this pandemic will better prepare us for any future health crisis that may occur. It would be nice if our leaders could learn from what worked well, and what perhaps did not work so well, when they attempt to address any future health challenges.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I will work to explore alternative revenue streams for the Village that do not overburden the citizens of Plainfield, and do not overly rely on property tax increases for our residents. It would be nice if we could increase our business and corporate tax bases, and not have to rely so heavily on current sales taxes and property taxes for local revenue. Plainfield is an attractive place for new businesses to locate, and I hope that we will see many new retail and restaurant openings in the near future. In addition, the downtown corridor, Routes 30 and 59, and the Boulevard area off Interstate 55, all provide unique opportunities for business and commercial expansion.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

As I mentioned in my previous response, this challenge is tied to the issue of economic development in Plainfield. I think that it is important to look at alternative revenue streams for the Village that do not overburden the citizens of Plainfield, and do not overly rely on property tax increases for our residents. It would be nice if we could increase our business and corporate tax bases, and not have to rely so heavily on current sales taxes and property taxes for local revenue.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I do, and here is why: there are currently 37 out of 50 states in our nation that allow for some sort of legal cannabis use among their adult populations. I am also concerned that many of Plainfield’s neighboring towns are currently benefitting tax-wise by allowing dispensaries in their communities. It is naive to think that within the 45,000 residents of Plainfield, that there are not adults that are choosing this legal option. I am a firm believer in trying to encourage residents of Plainfield to spend their money on options that are in Plainfield. It is amazing the amount of money that is being generated by this industry in Illinois. I also think that with smart planning, Plainfield could support a dispensary in an appropriate and safe location, and also focus on ensuring that only adults would have access to this type of product.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Infrastructure has been a challenge in Plainfield for many years due to the rapid population growth that was experienced in the past, and the limited options that exist for dealing with it. It is frustrating to think that there is only one underpass (located on Route 59) that allows for people to get around the many train track crossings in the Village (all other train crossings are at grade). One solution would be to build overpasses and underpasses throughout Plainfield, but this solution is very expensive and not practical at all of the crossings in the area.

A more realistic approach to infrastructure would be the completion of the planned 143rd Street expansion to Ridge Road to the west, and the connection to I-55 to the east. While these projects have long been planned, and are definitely not without their critics, their goals of moving truck traffic away from the downtown are positive ones.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course! One of my goals was to give the voters of Plainfield a choice on election day. There are currently 4 candidates running for 3 open Trustee spots in the Village, and it will be up to the voters to decide who they would like to serve on the Village Board.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I have always strived to achieve this goal during my time as Chairman of the Plan Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals for the Village of Plainfield. I pride myself on providing an environment that allows for the Village staff, the applicants, the Plan Commissioners, and the public, to have their say in the process. I have also worked hard to ensure that our meetings are in compliance with the Open Meetings Act of the State of Illinois. In my opinion, transparency, openness, and integrity are all keys to good government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, but at times I have seen this process overused in a way that can sometimes overwhelm local governments and their staffs. It is the current law, and I understand the intent of it, and I would support the Freedom of Information Act to ensure that true transparency in government exists for our residents.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I am not sure that this situation would ever come up, but my initial response to this question would be no if it interfered with my ability to openly serve as a Trustee for the Village of Plainfield. Again, I believe that transparency and integrity should be the focus of any elected individual.