Joselyn Cutforth, Lockport School District 91 BOE candidate questionnaire

Full Name: Joselyn Cutforth

What office are you seeking? Lockport District 91 school board

What is your political party? School boards are non-partisan. All school board members should not bring political sides into a school.

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and Employer: Special Education Teacher

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Lockport

Education: BA from the University of Indianapolis, MA from Lewis University, Special Education Transition Specialist certification from Illinois State University, Forum I & II completion from the Landmark Forum Chicago IL.

Community involvement: Girl Scout troop volunteer, district 91 PTO

Why are you running for office?

I will be working to help raise student mastery of academic foundational skills, rebuild the teacher-parent team, and provide teacher support.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Being professionally educated and trained in almost all aspects of public education, having 14 years of public school teaching experience, gaining higher education and continuing education in public education, and having children attending the district’s public education for the past 13 years.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

Mandatory training will occur after board elections are over.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I will push for full transparency of all curricula as well as more teacher and parent input in regard to current or any future curriculum.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

District 91 does an excellent job of ensuring all students are provided an equitable starting platform for their education.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

No.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I believe the salaries of teachers in D91 are comparable to most Chicagoland area suburb schools. However, I would love to live long enough to see the day when teachers are paid like professional athletes and professional athletes have to hold fundraisers to buy their sports equipment.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

As long as the district has strategically and specifically budgeted for pay raises without needing to raise property taxes I will always support raising teacher pay. The majority of teachers, sadly, have second jobs in order to cover their basic living expenses and provide for their families. The entire nation knows teachers are not paid comparably for the amount of work they do. We must remember teachers are educating every human being for their future. You’d think teachers would be valued just a little bit more.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

The superintendent’s salary is comparable to surrounding Chicagoland suburb school districts.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

I do not know at this time. I would need to study this more to make a fully informed decision should I be elected to the board.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Yes. District 91′s superintendent came in a year before the pandemic and survived navigating that while schools stayed open for the majority of the time. From what I hear in current board meetings the superintendent tries to be as fiscally responsible as possible for the taxpayers. She is still new, but I believe she has the student’s best interests at heart.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I belive Governor Pritzker already pass this into IL law or will be doing this shortly, hence my belief in full curriculum transparency so that parents can be made aware of what the school is being mandated to teach. This way parents can decide if what the Governor has mandated is appropriate for their child or not, allow or not allow their child to participate, and still be able to teach and raise their child in accordance with their culture, religion, and scientific beliefs.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

As a public school teacher, I can tell you teachers had no say in anything Covid related, we were given mear days to figure out how to teach our students through a screen, and no more time to figure out how to teach students who could not stand next to their peers, interact with their peers, and barely interact with their teachers. District 91 did not have a mass exodus of teachers during this time, instead, they rose to the occasion with the mess that was handed to them by the state, and did their best with grace and determination. The administrators found themselves faced with following ever-changing mandates that no one ever knew if they were ever really legally enforceable, treading legal waters they were never trained or educated for. I think the pandemic, with regards to public education, could have been handled better in every school in the nation, however, I believe D91, and most districts, did the best they could with the disastrous mess they were given. Our teachers, like always, stuck it out, took the blows, and kept their heads up to attempt to continue to provide an education to our children.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

A lot that I wish I never needed to learn.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

I believe our property taxes are too high. Although I do not know anyone in the state of IL who does not believe their property taxes are not too high.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Not at this time. We are capable of researching and need to always search out ways of obtaining funding that do not raise taxes first and foremost. Raising taxes should never be the go-to, and I believe this is what the district already tries to do the majority of the time.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I would support lowering taxes. I do not believe lowering taxes equals cutting school services and programs. Going through the budget with a fine-toothed comb, looking for grants and alternative forms of funding, and looking for ways to cut costs in the long run without it affecting the children are always possible

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Being open, honest, and transparent when dealing with people’s lives and children is always something that should be demanded and expected.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Sure. If they don’t have anything to hide and are working honestly then they have no reason to fear showing citizens their records.