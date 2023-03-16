Jonathan Pugh, City of Lockport Ward 1 Alderperson election questionnaire

Full Name: Jonathan Pugh

What office are you seeking? 1st Ward Alderman Lockport

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and Employer: National Director, Information Technology at Give Something Back, a non-profit corporation

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Lockport Gaming Commissioner (appointed)

City: Lockport

Education: Augustana College, Bachelor of Fine Arts, 2000

Community involvement: Lockport Township High School Foundation Board 2022-present

Citizens Advisory Panel on possible future use of former Chevron Property, 2022

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been Married to my wife, Danielle for 21 years. We have three children together. Our sons, Nathan and Nick (both 18) are currently in their freshman year of college and our daughter Makenzie (10) is in 5th grade.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I like what I have seen happen in Lockport the past 10 years and I want to help to ensure that thought decisions continue to be made for the city with the best interests of the citizens and companies that are currently located within its borders. I really love this town and want to give some of my time toward making it even better.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have served on boards my entire professional career. (Lockport Gaming Commission, Give Something Back Foundation, Lockport Township High School Foundation, Diocese of Joliet School Board). Additionally, I enjoy learning about the pros and cons of a particular issues before I render an opinion on them. I am an active listener and I get along well with others. I have a great amount of respect for the work that the Mayor and the Lockport City Council do and want to bring creative ideas to the table to work to solve the challenges and recognize the opportunities that lie ahead for Lockport.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I’m interested to see if this ban will hold up in the courts. I personally do not see the need to have assault weapons and I find the justification to own them difficult to wrap my head around. I personally feel that personal ownership of these types of firearms increases the likelihood of these kinds of weapons getting into the hands of criminals (ie. theft).

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I do not see crime as a problem in our community. The Lockport Police Department works closely with the city to identify areas that need additional support and if elected I will ensure that I do my part to maintain open lines of communication between our police department and the community.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I lost my mother-in-law (and a great friend) to COVID very early in the pandemic (April 2020). I personally feel reflecting back on this time that I was willing to allow the health department officials make decisions regarding our response to this pandemic as best as they could. I was amazed at how politicized the pandemic was made and alarmed at how poorly we treated each other during this time.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned how much I loved my wife’s mother. She was an amazing part of our family and not a day goes by that I don’t cherish the time that we got to spend together as a family.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I would first take a look at the economic development initiatives that Lockport currently has underway and work with the mayor and the council to try to identify where these initiatives may be able to be improved. If incentives do not currently exist fairly across the spectrum of businesses that Lockport is looking to attract, then these incentives need to be adjusted so that all sizes of businesses are attracted to Lockport.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Assess the services that they are providing to residents on a regular basis in order to determine if they are being utilized in a manner consistent with how much the city is paying for them.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Lockport currently doesn’t permit dispensaries to operate within its borders. There are more benefits than just tax dollars and a review of the possible negatives would have to be reviewed to determine if this is a good move for Lockport.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would like to have a way for our community members to report in when they see an issue that needs to be addressed in the city. I am interested in having a website or app available to residents to allow them to report in burnt out streetlights, uneven/broken sidewalks, potholes, etc. so that these issues can be resolved quickly and easily.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe that government institutions should make it a priority to conduct their meetings and their business without obscuring facts from the public. Every effort should be made to enable an individual who is interested in the workings of the institution to be able to do so without jumping through a bunch of hoops.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. I believe that if systems are put in place to make the information freely available, the act shouldn’t have to be exercised, but I am glad that it is available for use.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Not if I am in an elected position in my community.