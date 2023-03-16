John O’Lear, Lockport School District 91 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: John O’Lear

What office are you seeking? School Board District 91, Lockport

What is your political party? This office is non-partsen

What is your current age? 55

Occupation and Employer: Property manager

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have never held public political office.

City: Lockport

Campaign Website: www.wetheparentsillinois.com

Education: Bachelor of Landscape Architecture, University of Illinois, 1990, numerous related certificates.

Community involvement: Many ministries at Grace Baptist Church in Lockport, volunteer stewardship work at several forest preserves.

Marital status/Immediate family: My wonderful wife Cheryl and two grown daughters.

Why are you running for office?

To improve the quality of education in District 91 and to reduce the property tax burden.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have lived in Lockport for 30 years. I have extensive leadership experience with Sunday school classes, kid programs and bus ministry. My wife and I have raised two sharp daughters. I can read, write and do math. I am capable of critical thinking.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I have not received any training to run for the school board. Is such training available or necessary?

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

Probably. At Milne and Kelvin Grove Public Schools (District 91), less than 1/2 the students are proficient in Math and only 1/3 of the students are proficient in English. Something has to change to improve this bad academic situation.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

This type of sexual labeling is inappropriate for students at the public grade school. I recommend the 2021 article “Gender Ideology Run Amok” by Abigail Shrier.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are harmful ideas being pushed by radical activists and have no place in a quality public grade school. The school should focus on getting the students to read, write and do math at grade level.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Probably.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Good teachers that inspire students to become life long learners with high academic standards are under paid. Teachers that get their students to read, write and do math at grade level are adequately paid. Bad teachers that hand out busy work and babysit are over paid.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Yes. Pay good teachers more. Pay bad teachers less and/or find new teachers.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Based on the poor general academic performance of the students, the superintendent does not seem to be accomplishing the main thing.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Probably. I suggest pay be directly related to performance of that which is scholastically important.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I am not impressed with the poor academic performance of the schools.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

The National Sex Education Standards, Core Content and Skills, K-12 Second Edition (Standards), promoted by the State of Illinois, should not be taught in our schools. These standards are obnoxious, foolish and wicked.

The Standards define “gender identity” as one’s “internal understanding of their gender and may include male, female, agender, androgynous, gender queer, nonbinary, transgender, and many others or a combination thereof” (p. 63 of the Standards). This rambling list of confusion is based on a flawed philosophy.

The “internal understanding” is accepted as an objective truth, infused with dignity and worthy of promotion. However, it is, in fact, a subjective opinion, typically void of dignity and often self-destructive. This “internal understanding” is based on feelings and imaginations. It is not based on biological truth found in the genetic material of every cell of our bodies. We are either imbued with xx (female) chromosomes or xy (male) chromosomes. Contrary feelings or imaginations are narcissistic and unsound. Similarly, teaching subjective opinion as objective truth is irrational.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Generally, the response was foolish. Political hysteria resulted in the government trumping the judgement of many parents with educationally harmful remote learning and medically ineffective social distancing of 6′ with mandatory mask wearing. I recommend the 2022 article “The Economic Disaster of the Pandemic Response” by Jeffrey Tucker.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The federal Center for Disease Control is seemingly bought and paid for by big pharmaceutical companies.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

No, taxes are too high. Milne and Kelvin Grove Public Schools spend almost $15,000 per student every year and yet the current school board proposed raising taxes in 2022 and proposes in 2023 to borrow 2.5 million dollars for building maintenance and to “modernize the visual appeal of the schools”. I think $15,000 per student is more than enough to teach students to read, write and do math. Building maintenance work should be planned as part of the annual budget.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

Yes. Reduce administrative costs and cut frivolous programs.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

This is an odd question. What does it matter weather a candidate “accepts” the final vote tally on election day? Which ever candidate receives the most certified votes wins the election.

I suspect this question is intended to tease out weather a candidate vouches for the current electoral process. I can not speak to the integrity of the electoral process in Lockport Township or Will County. I hope it is honest.

My family comes from Chicago, where permanent residence of Rosehill and Burr Oak Cemeteries cast ballots year after year. I find the urban voter fraud exposed in the 2021 documentary “2000 Mules” by Dinesh D’Souza compelling. Illinois government is overwhelmingly controlled by one political party and this does not bode well for election integrity. “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely” (John Edward Acton, 1887).

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I am for it. Who would say they are against it?

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes.