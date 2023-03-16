Dawn Milarski, Hebron Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Dawn Milarski

What office are you seeking? Village of Hebron Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 57

Occupation and Employer: Buisness owner

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Hebron Township Cemetary Board

City: Hebron, Illinois

Education: College of Lake County

Beauty Culture License

Certification in Hebal Medicine

Certification in Critical Thinking and Public Speaking

Certification in Management and Supervision

Certification in Grant Writing

Community involvement: Member of the National Organization of Woman

Member of the Historical Society

Member of the Environmental Defenders

As a community member and a civil servant, volunteerism is never work, its a way of life.

Marital status/Immediate family: Widow with 2 adult children

Why are you running for office?

To help Hebron become a sustainable community where families grow with vibrant diversity.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

As a resident who has attended board meetings, I have followed good and bad decisions. I am honest and have the ability to work well with my fellow trustees. I am ready to work for the people of this Village.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

As a gun owner, I support the law and safety.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Building a police department that serves the community. One that reflects our needs and communicates well with other departments.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

As a small community we struggled with loss. It was a hard time for everyone. We stayed strong, busy and hopeful.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I used my time during the pandemic to take continuing education classes and renovating my 120 year old home, thanks to YouTube. I learned we are stronger than we think.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

By making sure we are included in the McHenry County Strategic plan. Rebuilding our communities. Creating more jobs and sustainable living.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Yes

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Utilizing federal grants to rebuild our roads, street signs, culverts, sidewalks, water and sewer lines, curbs and become ADA compliant.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Transparency builds trust and respect. I encourage the community to participate in board meetings and keep upto date with meeting minutes. Reach out to trustees when ever there are questions or concerns.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. It is an important part of our democracy.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No