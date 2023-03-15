Thomas Amos, Village of Shorewood Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Thomas (Tom) Amos

What office are you seeking? Shorewood Trustee

What is your political party? I’m running as an Independent

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

City: Shorewood

Education: Bachelors degree, Computer Sciences and Mathematics, Lewis University

Community involvement: Current: Shorewood Planning and Zoning Commission

Past: Troy Baseball Board, and supporter of local school athletics, Scouts and Bands.

Marital status/Immediate family: My wife Cathy and I raised our family here in Shorewood over the past 30 years. Our three are grown now and in the city. They visit their hometown frequently to enjoy what they call the “country life”.

Why are you running for office?

I’m recently retired and want to give back and help our growing hometown.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am a Shorewood resident for over 30 years.

Have served on Shorewood’s Planning Commission for the past 2 years.

I’ll offer my 40 years of business experience to serve the Village and residents.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I support all current laws.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Shorewood is a safe community that many choose to raise their families in. I’ll support our police force and village to maintain that.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Our Village leaders did their level best during a tough time.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Intelligent communication, compassion and transparency are key qualities our leaders need to practice and display.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Our Village has experienced and energetic economic development leaders. I’ll continue to assist them in growing, shaping and refining Village strategies.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Attract great business investment in the village.

Gain and grow support with our legislators.

Invest and spend taxpayer money efficiently.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Shorewood has passed this ordinance.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Shorewood, Joliet and surrounding communities are underway with bringing Lake Michigan water to the area. I’ll be focusing on all infrastructure projects, with the water project most important to the village and area.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I support and will practice open, honest and transparent government communications and business.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No