Anthony Luciano, Village of Shorewood Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Anthony ‘Tony’ Luciano

What office are you seeking? Shorewood Village Trustee

What is your political party? Non-Partisan

What is your current age? 76

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Shorewood Village Trustee from 2015 to Present

Proviso Township Trustee from 2001 to 2005

Hillside Village Trustee from 1989 to 2003

Hillside School District

93 School Board President and Board Member from 1985 to 1989</div>

Head Negotiator for School Board with teachers’ union 1989

City: Shorewood

Campaign Website: None

Education: Bachelor of Science Degree with majors in Biology and Chemistry from St. Procopius College presently known as Illinois Benedictine.

Completed multiple sales management, marketing and administrative courses.

Completed 8 parts of insurance industry CLU courses.

Community involvement: Serve as Chairman on Shorewood’s Citizens’ Advisory Committee from 2017 to Present.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Kendra Sexton Luciano for 53 years and have three children William, Joseph and Kathryn. Also have 8 grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

I am running to continue to provide good services to our residents and to improve the programs the village presently provides them. I especially want to see the completion of the village’s efforts to provide Lake Michigan water to Shorewood and make sure our infrastructure is in place to receive it. I want to continue to expand the amenities offered to our residents with programs for all residents. I want to see an expansion of our sales tax revenue by attracting more business to the village and see are TIF District develop. I would like to see the Towne Center develop more as the central meeting place for residents and small businesses. And the I would like to make sure that Shorewood remains the safe.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My past experiences in the public sector spanning over 30 years and my experiences as an Entrepeneur and

my employment experience in top management positions has provided me skills to perform the duties of Village Trustee.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I do not know if this is the answer to the problem. I see the problem is much deeper than just limiting weapons. Mental health programs and the ability to recognize and treat these individuals seems to be how this could be solved.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Shorewood police department does an excellent job of controlling crime in the village. If a problem were to arise the department is on top of it.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe it could have been handled better. I feel we cannot lock down things as we did especially the schools.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that locally we have to have a better means on how we decide the necessity to close down business and schools. We need to react based on our local experiences and not react based on inconclusive reports in other regions.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I would begin with determining what business we would like to attract to the village and a plan to execute. Then I would determine the infrastructure needed to attract them. I would make sure the village is in a financial position to meet the cost. I would make sure our zoning is in place to accommodate the plan. I would create tax incentives for developers to build the brick and mortar needed to attract these businesses and create grants for them. Lastly, I would make sure the staff is in place to carry out the marketing plan.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Increasing the sales tax base and having a strong economic development program is one means to help reduce the residents’ tax burden. Having a balanced budget and not incurring a lot of unnecessary debt is another means.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Shorewood ordinance does allow recreational marijuana. However, I am not in totally favor of it.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Our Board is presently working on Lake Michigan Water and the infrastructure that is necessary to complete the project. In addition, we have an annual MFT funded streets project. And we are working on updating our neighborhood parks and developing a 32-acre park adjacent to the DuPage River.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Definitely

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I feel open and transparent government is essential to the residents. We provide televised board meetings, a monthly newsletter, we have a village website that provides residents the ability to investigate most anything happening in the village and we have a Citizens’ Advisory Committee that meets monthly with over 40 members that disseminates information to residents.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No