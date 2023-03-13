Suzanna Ibarra, Joliet City Council, District 5 election questionnaire

Full Name: Suzanna Ibarra

What office are you seeking? Joliet City Council District #5

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 53

Occupation and Employer: HHCD Health Equity Navigator

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am Currently a Joliet Township Trustee elected in April 2021 .

City: Joliet Life Long Resident

Campaign Website: SuzannaibarraforJoliet.com

Education: Graduate of Joliet West High school .

Some college at JJC.

Certified at Malcolm X College as a Vaccine Ambassador .

Community involvement: I am the Chair of The Will County Progressives.

I am a Democratic Precinct Committeewomen

Will County Democratic Central Committee Executive Board Outreach Coordinator

I am a Good Catholic

Marital status/Immediate family: I have two Adult Children who are the world to me !

Why are you running for office?

Joliet City Council District 5 has been under represented for Too Long .

Of every district it needs the most help , time , and attention .

I have two year experience as an elected and I have plans to help every section of district 5 the day I am elected !

I am ready to hit the ground running .The residents of district 5 need an active and engaged rep who will listen to their issues and actively seek solutions .

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

As a health equity navigator I have been listening to the residents for several years and helping to solve their most pressing issues .

Being a Joliet Township Government Trustee has prepared me for working in systems and groups for legislative solutions to our most at risk residents .

I am the only candidate that has experience sans the incumbent .

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Too many innocent children and adults have been the victims of senseless gun violence .

Illinois has stricter gun laws than a

All its neighboring states .

This is the issue .

It has come to critical mass with how many mass school shootings happen in the United States.

I am happy with the bam there is no reason for non military and non law enforcement to have assault rifles .

If

You are not protecting our country or our streets they are unnecessary .

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

YES! District 5 has the highest crime rates in the city . Gun violence happens in district 5 on a regular basis .

I want to bring back neighborhood oriented policing .

There are 5 identified hot spots in this district .

This will take money which I plan on finding state and federal grants to help pay for the extra officers .

This helps police build trust in a community when you have the same officers on regular beats and makes policing easier when the police get to know the neighborhood & vice versa .

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I was a part of the COVID pandemic relief effort with the Will County Health Department during this time and the local efforts to flatten the curve and get people vaccinated were nothing short of heroic !

What did you learn from the pandemic?

With all the medical technology these were still very uncharted times where people worked together to help each other and their communities pull through as safely as possible .

Joliet is resilient and we are champions !

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I would work day and night to bring family friendly development to the east side of the district .

With so much of the latest development being warehousing and industrial or trucking I would similarly like to see the same effort put into entertainment and family geared economic development .

East side of district 5 needs an all inclusive BIG grocery store . The Jefferson st area needs so much help and beautification . They let buildings sit vacant for many years with out of state owners who do not care that it makes our city look bad . We can create an ordinance that will challenge this practice .

I

Will work together with the Joliet economic development team to make sure these goals are achieved in my first term .

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I serve on Joliet Township Government which has employed a grant writter to chase state and federal grants which provide relief to tax payers . This allows us to help many residents in need while providing services without resuming taxes .

I also feel like it’s imperative to cut unnecessary spending !

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

YES!

As long as it’s closely & carefully regulated .

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The water issue in the city of Joliet is a huge issue . Currently we have 7 thousand residents on the verge of shut off .

We need a tired system that is higher for big businesses than the one currently in place that puts multi resident units at the same rate as the billion dollar warehousing industries .

The huge corporations are all too happy to let the residents foot the bill for torn up dilapidating roads and bridges .

They need to pay their fair share and the city of Joliet needs to find new and innovative ways to generate revenue without passing the burden to the residents .

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course ! The voters have the final say and I trust in our Will County Clerks office to ensure the integrity of this election and protect voting rights !

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I have been very vocal about this issue as A Joliet township trustee and have spoke out about this

Many

Times in the last 2 years !

It is Vital and imperative that Government has a very open and transparent process .

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

YES 100% There should be NOTHING at that is done with tax dollars that is hidden .

I am extreme passionate about this .

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

NO that is not open or transparent NO NO NO