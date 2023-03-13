St. Charles Park Board candidates asked about how to keep programs accessible, inclusive

Candidates for the St. Charles Park Board were asked during a recent candidate forum about how they would ensure the St. Charles Park District’s programs are accessible and inclusive for all residents.

At the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County’s candidate forum on March 5, candidates were asked what they thought the park district is doing well in terms of making its programming and facilities accessible and inclusive for all residents, socioeconomically and physically, and what could be improved on.

Five candidates are running for three open seats on the St. Charles Park Board.

Incumbent Park Board commissioners Peggy McCarthy, Bob Thomson and Jim Cooke are running alongside newcomers Taylor Berube and Matt Rodgers.

Cooke said the park district works hard to make sure it meets the needs of all of the community.

“I think we appeal to all ages,” he said. “As far as accessibility, we work very hard to design our parks the best we can for accessible use for those who may be handicapped. We recently opened a sensory playground down at Pottawatomie Park.”

McCarthy noted the district just did a study of all of its locations to find out “what are we missing so that everyone can have access to our parks.”

“All of our programs are eventually going to become ADA compliant,” she said.

She said the park district also wants to make sure it has enough facilities and activities to serve all age groups.

“We are listening to what you want,” McCarthy said. “We are now creating more programs I heard today for the K-8 year olds. We want people to be able and come and enjoy all aspects of the park district and stay in St. Charles and enjoy everything that it has to offer.”

Rodgers complimented park district staff members and the job that they do. As far as making improvements, he said the district could consider making affordable spaces available to artists and musicians.

“That’s something I think we could do better at,” he said.

Thomson said the park district recently received a $600,000 state grant to pay for improvements at Primrose Farm Park. He also noted the district is a member of the Fox Valley Special Recreation Association.

“We are inclusive,” he said.

Berube said she thought the park district does a great job offering activities and facilities for all different ages.

“But things that we might want to look at to improve is lowering costs, offering some various free programming throughout the week and on the weekend and also making everything accessible for all ages, not just ADA compliant,” she said.