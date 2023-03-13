Pat Mudron, Joliet City Council, District 2 election questionnaire

Full Name: PAT MUDRON

What office are you seeking? JOLIET CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 73

Occupation and Employer: INSURANCE BROKER

What offices, if any, have you previously held? JOLIET CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2 FOR THE LAST 8 YEARS

City: JOLIET

Campaign Website: NO

Education: GRADUATE OF THE UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME

Community involvement: PAST PRESIDENT, JOLIET CATHOLIC ALUMNI ASSOCIATION, WILL COUNTY OLD TIMERS BASEBALL, JOLIET PARK DISTRICT FOUNDATION, ST. RAYMON PARISH COUNCIL AND CURRENT MEMBER OF THE WORKFORCE INVESTMENT BOARD OF WILL COUNTY.

Marital status/Immediate family: MARRIED FOR OVER 50 YEARS TO ANDREA (GINNETTI) TWO CHILDERN SHAMUS (MARY KANE) AND MARISSA (TIM FEARS) AND WE HAVE NINE GRANDCHILDREN

Why are you running for office?

I BELEIVE IN GIVING BACK, JOLIET HAS BEEN GOOD TO ME AND IT IS NOW MY TURN TO HELP THE CITY STAY STRONG FOR THE FUTURE GENERATIONS.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I HAVE BEEN IN IT FOR THE PAST 8 YEARS WITH A VOTING RECORD THAT SHOWS I DO MY HOMEWORK ON ALL THE ISSUES BEFORE I VOTE.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I HAVE NO POSITION ON THIS BAN AT THIS TIME.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I THINK JOLIET DOES A GOOD JOB PROTECTING THE CITIZENS BUT WE NEED MORE POLICE ASSIGNED TO NEIGHBORHOODS

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

ALL OF OUR FIRST RESPONDERS DID AN OUTSTANDING JOB

What did you learn from the pandemic?

WE ALL NEED TO WORK TOGETHER

How would you spur economic development in your community?

OFFER TAX INCENTIVES FOR THE SPECIFIC BUSINESSES THAT FIT OUR GROUTH MODEL

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

YES WE NEED TO HAVE A GOOD UNDERSTANDING OF NEEDS OF THE RESIDENTS

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

NO

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

TRUCK TRAFFIC, WE NEED TO WORK WITH THE LOGISTIC COMPANIES

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

YES

What is your position on open, transparent government?

ABSOLUTELY NEEDED

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

THAT IS A MUST

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

THAT WOULD DEPEND ON THE TYPE OF COMPANY AND THE LENGTH OF TIME IT WOULD RUN.