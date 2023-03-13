Michael Eulitz, Joliet City Council, District 1 election questionnaire

Full Name: Michael Eulitz

What office are you seeking? Joliet City Council - District 1

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 59

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? No political office.

31 years of Public Service working for the City of Joliet in the Department of Public Works.

City: I reside in the City of Joliet

Campaign Website: voteforeulitz.com

Education: Michigan State University

Community involvement: Volunteer for City of Joliet Bicentennial Park

Volunteer for the Joliet Jaguar Youth Hockey Club Television

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 3 children

Why are you running for office?

I believe we can do better in District 1 and for the entire City. We need a real infrastructure improvement plan which includes streets, sidewalks, equipment, vehicles and personnel. We need to do better by our citizens and our employees. We need to increase our City services to be more equitable throughout District 1 and the City. We need economic development that helps lower our tax rates and not tax our infrastructure. We need real collaboration with our County and State Officials. We need to act like the 3rd largest City in the State of Illinois.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have over 30 years of experience working for the City of Joliet. Before I retired I was responsible for several Departments including the Street Department, Fleet Services, Transportation Facilities and Bicentennial Park along with every building, vehicle and asset the City of Joliet owns. Along with the Fleet Manager we instituted the Vehicle Replacement Program which has enabled the City to begin to replace its aging fleet of vehicles. This program needs to continue to ensure our employees have the safest vehicles and equipment with which to perform their duties.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

This belongs at the State and Federal Levels. I do believe in common sense laws regarding gun ownership. I believe we need more funding for Mental Health programs. We need to increase our community oriented policing. And we should look at bringing back the Police Athletic League.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I believe it is. We need to invest in our community to promote good paying jobs, promote entrepreneurship and make trade schools and College program’s affordable to all of our citizens. In addition we need to increase our Police staffing and engaging with our citizens to reduce crime.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

As a City employee in a Management position there was much confusion and lack of clear and concise direction regarding the Pandemic. However, I feel the City handled it as best as possible. In my position I always tried to err on the safety side. Initially I implemented a plan to separate our employees as best as possible while still performing our tasks to the best of our ability. As we became better educated on the pandemic we adapted accordingly. I set up testing opportunities with local health care professionals and used local remediation companies to clean our facilities.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I personally learned that once again collaboration with many organizations and leaning on the health care professionals for advice was and remains instrumental in attacking this and any future health crisis.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

The location of the City of Joliet is its biggest marketing advantage. I would utilize the County Center for Economic Development along with our Director of Economic Development at the City. I would encourage development that brings good paying jobs to our citizens that will help lower or tax rates without taxing our infrastructure. At one time the City of Joliet had a Marketing coordinator that helped with these endeavors. I would be open to looking into bringing that back.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

It’s a corner piece of our existence. We as Government Officials should do all we can to lower the tax burden on our citizens. Again this is a collaborative issue to be successful in this endeavor.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Absolutely. Recreational use of Marijuana is legal in our State just as alcohol is. Once again it is our responsibility as a City Council to help our residents and help to reduce our residents tax burden.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I will help put in place a real Street and sidewalk infrastructure program where every street in the City be resurfaced/rehabilitated at least once every 20 years. Election year funding won’t cut it. Our sidewalks need to be replaced/repaired throughout the entire City. I am in favor of accomplishing a plan for sidewalks as well with the City picking up 100% of the cost. Once again not leaning on our residents. If funding is available for one year then it is available for every successive year.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

We live in a Democracy. Of course I will accept the decision made by our voters. I look forward to representing all of our residents should I be fortunate to obtain their vote.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Transparency is more than a catch phrase. It is a methodology and I totally agree with it. As a Manager working for the City over the past 30 years I always had an open door policy where I was open and honest with my employees, Supervisors and peers. I will continue this practice in the future.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes. I have recently used this access myself to help out a resident in District 1. Once again as a Manager within the City I answered every request sent to me.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

This sounds like the exact opposite of a transparent Government. I can understand the privacy involved in negotiations with a prospective company interested in coming to our City, however once the deal is accomplished we should be able to communicate this with our community.