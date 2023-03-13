Michael Carruthers, Joliet City Council, District Five election questionnaire

Full Name: Michael William Carruthers

What office are you seeking? City Councilman District 5

What is your political party? GOP

What is your current age? 70

Occupation and Employer: Mikes Janitorial & Maintenance Inc

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Joliet Land-Use Zoining Board past (5) years

Will County Land-Use Zoining Board present (13) years

City: Joliet / St Pats/ Reedswood area

Campaign Website: None

Education: High School (Providence) New Lenox Illinois

Community involvement: Joliet Chamber, Naperville Chamber, Romeoville Chamber, American Legion Post 241 Buffalo Soldiers, American Legion Will County 11th district 2nd Division

Marital status/Immediate family: Married (47) years

(1) Son

(3) Daughters

(2) Granddaughters

Why are you running for office?

When I am elected to the office of City Councilman of Joliet. My main responsibility is towards the family’s and businesses in District 5. But my vote will carry into the other (4) districts also.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Past and previous experiences and willingness to help others

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

In favor, but that does not help individuals from still committing crime

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Install cameras in areas where needed

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Working in the janitorial business for a long period of years in nursing homes. Seniors should have never been housed with COVID PATIENTS

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Trust in God with all your understanding!!!

How would you spur economic development in your community?

The district has a lot of growth far as warehouses and other industrial growth. The east side has total been forgotten over the last thirty (30) years.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Yes, Illinois is ranked thirty (30) in the country. Unless you have a volcher from the housing authority, families can’t even afford rent or mortgage.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

No!!! When applying for a job there are still discrimination far as hiring practices regardless of race.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

District 5 has a lot of open space, let’s sit down with developers and build that area up

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, if I should lose I will not give up the passion of helping everyone

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Accountability, provide information for citizens about what their government is doing.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, but their are issues concerning.

Endangering Health & Safety

Prejudicing Law enforcement or

Prejudicing someone’s commercial interests

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No, your secrets & Innovations are what makes your company special.