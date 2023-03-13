John Burke, Manhattan District 114 School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: John Burke

What office are you seeking? School Board Member, District 114 Manhattan

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 53

Occupation and Employer: Executive Director of Ancillary Products, Dearborn Life Insurance Company

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Current School Board Member District 114

Manhattan/Elwood Library District Board Member

City: Manhattan

Campaign Website: www.Facebook.com/JPBurke32

Education: Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Washburn University.

Community involvement: Manhattan Band Boosters, Treasurer

Manhattan Cub Scouts, Former Cub Master

BSA Scouts, Merit Badge Counselor

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 5 kids.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election to the school board. I want to see through the building of the new Jr. High School in Manhattan. I am also a huge promoter of music in our schools and supporting our very strong band, orchestra and choir programs.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Experience. I am a current school board member and I serve on the Finance Committee on the Board. I have experience In refinancing our existing bonds, managing our new bonds, and on a maintaining our fiscal discipline in the district.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I have attended all required school board training provided by IASB.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

No, we have a strong curriculum committee today and consistently review what is being used or being proposed to use by the Illinois School board or by Illinois legislature.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Yes

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

Handled appropriately using the standards provided by Illinois Legislature.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

No

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

We work to provide competitive pay and retirement programs, negotiated in good faith with our Teachers Union. As the competitive environment changes, we will work with our teachers to continue to provide competitive pay and retirement benefits.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I would, to keep up with inflation and with surrounding Lincoln way districts. It is important that we maintain the quality of teaching staff that Manhattan parents expect for their children.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

We compensate our Superintendent fairly.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

No

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

Absolutely. Rusty Reagon has been a great leader for our schools and resource for our parents.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I am for local school board control of sex education curriculum. I also strongly believe that parents should maintain the right to opt out of any sex education curriculum.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Manhattan handled it well considering the circumstances. Our school board’s voice was silenced under the Executive Orders of the Governor. I strongly supported getting our schools open for in person learning and not having masking mandates.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Be prepared. The pandemic accelerated providing laptops and devices for our children, and the importance of constant communication with our parents.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Our tax rates have remained constant, and will remain flat. Taxes are high in Manhattan based on assessed value and based on the many other taxing bodies in the municipality.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

No

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I support keeping our tax rate flat.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I love to see folks at our Board meetings. A school board is made up of volunteers, representing people. As such, people should have full visibility.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes