Jim Lanham, Joliet City Council Member, District 5 election questionnaire

Full Name: Jim Lanham

What office are you seeking? Joliet city council District 5

What is your political party? Gop

What is your current age? 49

Occupation and Employer: Private security services contractor

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Joliet

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/jimlanhamjolietcitycouncil?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Education: 1991 Wilmington high school graduate

Community involvement: Joliet Township Republicans, troy Township Republicans

Deer Run Estates Home owners association

Marital status/Immediate family: Single

Why are you running for office?

I was encouraged by lots of local residents to run based on previous candidacies.

Also residents in my area as well as myself feel ignored and underrepresented.

Also the representation we have is not acceptable

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am a leader. I am a listener ..i am a doer.i am practical.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Its garbage. Trash. Unconstitutional. Based on lies. Dishonestly legislated.

Punishes law abiding citizens not criminals. I hope everyone who voted for it is booted out of office.

The state doesnt enforce existing laws..

They cant even handle foid cards now but they’ll add more bureaucracy (collusion) and restrict more rights with illegal unconstitutional delays.

I hope EVERY lawsuit filed wins.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Start locking criminals up. Truth in sentencing. No deals for violent recidivist felons.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The restrictions were not locally imposed. It was pritzker and his illegal mandates

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The government overreached..lots of fear mongering.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Stop over taxing and over regulating businesses.

Create a better environment for small family owned businesses.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Stop giving 30 year tax breaks to all these wear houses.. they get passed on to homeowners who get 0 benefits from these blights

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Its here to stay so tax it and use it.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Revitalize downtown Joliet.

Do it by creating more adequate parking and dispelling the myth that downtown is dangerous and crime ridden.

Put a grocery store on the east side and have it NOT be a Walmart

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

You mean once all the mail ins are counted?

What is your position on open, transparent government?

What else should there be?

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

As long as it doesnt compromise an ongoing investigation or security/ safety/victim rights.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No. Ill say what i want to whenever i want to