Courtney Oxley-Turner, Lockport School District 91 School Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Courtney Oxley-Turner

What office are you seeking? School Board Member of District 91- Milne/Kelvin Grove

What is your political party? My political party is students

What is your current age? 47

Occupation and Employer: Department Chair/Teacher Lockport Township High School District 205

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have served 2 terms for the District 91 school board and running for my third term

City: Lockport

Campaign Website: I don’t

Education: I have a Bachelor’s in Child Development with a Family and Consumer Science Teacher Endorsement

Master’s in Educational Leadership

Community involvement: I am very active with my role at Lockpor High School

Marital status/Immediate family: Married 2 children

Why are you running for office?

I have been in education for 22 years. I have been a lifelong resident of Lockport. Both of my children have had wonderful experiences with their District 91 education. My passion is watching students grow and help expose them to all of the opportunities for the future. I want to make sure that the school and the teachers have the resources and opportunities needed to be successful in education the students

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have served 2 terms as a school board member and Vice President. I am very knowledgeable with the education process and have been exposed a great deal to the data that helps with making decisions for what is best for students.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

I currently serve on the school board, this is my 8th year.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

As a board we have been focused on our Math scores and making sure that provide the resources to improve our Math scores.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

All students are treated equally

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

There are equal opportunities for all.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

No

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

I wish there was more money for us to pay the teachers in our district. We are fiscally responsible and do not live out of our means.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

I am always open to negotiating

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

Within our district we have the superintendent serving 2 roles. The Superintendent completes all job tasks for the superintendent and for the Chief School Business Official. Most districts have 2 separate positions. The compensation for the superintendent is below average.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

No

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

The superintendent has done a wonderful job since she has joined the District 91 family. She has worked on building relationships as well as the curriculum in every area

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

The school should continue to do what we have always done

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The district did as much as they could have for all involved. This was a very difficult time and the students health and safety were always put first

What did you learn from the pandemic?

There are a lot of decisions made on a daily basis within a school

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Yes. We are fiscally responsible with all Tax Payer money. Everything is an open book and posted on the District Website

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

There are some building maintenance items that need to be taken care of becuase of the age.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

We currently don’t have anything that could be removed without a negative impact to students.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

It is imperative that everything is transparent. Everything is listed on the District 91 website that legally can be. There isn’t anything that is hidden from the public.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely