Christopher Parker, Joliet City Council, District 4 election questionnaire

Full Name: Chris Parker

What office are you seeking? Joliet City Council District 4

What is your political party? Joliet City Council District 4

What is your current age? 39

Occupation and Employer: Vice President, Director of Commercial Banking, CRA Officer with Wintrust Financial Corp.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None.

City: Joliet

Campaign Website: parkerforjoliet.com

Education: Joliet Public Schools, Joliet Junior College and recently attended Concordia University.

Community involvement: President, African American Business Association of Will County

Member, ComEd President’s Community Advisory Committee Financial Literacy Instructor

CFO, Redeem Enrichment Ministries (Volunteer)

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Tecara Parker, Principal at Joliet West High School

We have one dog named, Crockett

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because i am deeply concerned with the lack of equity and progress of the east and near west sides of our town (district 4). I have two grandmothers who live in the district, one 91 year old and the other 85 year old. A mom, uncle, brother, sister, brother and a host of friends who I care about and I want to see the best for Joliet and my district. In fact, we are all neighbors because what brings us together is much more than what divides us. I have developed a four point plan that is on my website, parkerforjoliet.org that I believe will have a impact on our district. My slogan is ‘rallying neighbors for a united district”. My goal is to be the chief advocate for our district and make sure their best interest are brought to the forefront, in addition to a plan curated and executed on. There’s work to do!

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am uniquely qualified because of a lifetime of service to Joliet. I have served as a bank executive for twenty years in the commercial lending and community banking space as Vice President and Director of Commercial and Community Banking. I also served as Bank CRA officer. I currently am the President and Board Chair of the African American Business Association of Will County and was a former member of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce. I have spent a number of years serving on the Greater Joliet YMCA Area Board of Directors as well as Advisory Council and Annual Giving Campaign Chair. I have also served as Advisor and member of the COM ED President’s Community Advisory Council. I have also been appointed by the village of Maywood’s mayor as Economic Development Commission in which I was later elected by the commission as Chair. I am a Deacon at my local church and also serve as CFO. Above all, I am committed to the community in which I live and believe this is the next step for me in my life of service.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I do support the Illinois assault weapons ban and I will also support a local assault weapons ban. Other municipalities, including the village of Highland Park, have instituted similar bans. They’re necessary laws but they’re not sufficient, which means they’re only one measure among a variety of other measures state and local governments should implement to stop the epidemic of gun violence. Getting tough on crime requires we get tough on guns. By doing so, we protect not only average citizens but we also protect our valued police officers as well.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime is as much a matter of perception as it is of reality and public officials must strive to present an accurate portrait of public safety in our city. Last month, Patch reported that in MoneyGeek’s 2023 roundup of Safest Cities in America, Joliet ranked eighth-safest city, “with a crime cost per capita of $247, a violent crime rate of 168 per 100,000 residents and a property crime rate of 372 per 100,000 residents.”

In his report to the City Council last month, Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said crime “is up in some areas slightly, and it’s down in some areas slightly,” the Herald-News reported. Violent crimes were down 2% last year compared to 2021. The chief said robberies and motor vehicle thefts were also down by 24% and 13%, respectively. So, there is some positive news to report in this area.

But we also can’t be blind to Joliet’s problems. For instance, Chief Evans said Joliet has experienced an increase in financial crimes, such as criminals stealing checks in the mail. This regular information on crime trends helps residents more accurately distinguish the reality of crime versus their perceptions of crime. It also helps that the city added 40 additional officers last year.

If elected, I’ll regularly connect my 4th District constituents to law enforcement officers who can provide a fuller picture of the real public safety threats residents face. I’ll also push for the City Council to do more to ensure that policing measures are being reinforced by community-based measures in our collective push to make Joliet even safer for all residents. That includes leveraging my office to create a consistent pipeline of communication, connection and caring support between our valued officers and our neighbors.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

This topic is very sensitive in nature. A lot of lives were lost both locally and nationally. May those lives lost be remembered and may they rest in peace. What I will say is that we need local leaders who are collaborators by nature whereas the ability to work will with all key stakeholders within the healthcare arena and out to form a action committee to respond more quickly on all fronts is critical and was critical. There needs to be a national and local discussion on future pandemics and the logistics around how to best prepare and mainly respond quickly so that no lives or love ones are lost.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Act swiftly. Collaboration on every level is critically important. Engaging all stakeholders to get readily available communication and direction as swift as possible is key. Establishing appropriate protocols early and often as a means of being proactive as opposed to reactive will save lives. Lastly, Healthcare and frontline workers matter and they need our support to be in the best possible position to save lives.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

One of the points that is apart of my four point plan is directly targeted at economic development. It involves the creation of a new strategic plan for District 4 that centers equitable local, state and federal funding for infrastructure investment and economic growth. With alittle hard work and collaboration we can bring fresh ideas to Joliet. We have partners through out the local, state and federal who will help us. We do need to create a vision for the potential redevelopment of the old Silver Cross Hospital site. We need a comprehensive set of policies and initiatives that support our small businesses in Joliet, such as an initiative that allows small businesses to improve their facades with the help of a city fund. That fund will be a small part in how we look at the overall look and feel of our town.

I believe there needs to be a serious focus on equitable development in Joliet so that vast stretches of our city like the east side and near westsides are finally able to get critical amenities. I believe to start we need an equity audit. This assessment and report will allow city officials to have data-informed conversations about the disparity in development between some areas of Joliet.

For instance, economic development requires serious funding in infrastructure. New stores need smooth streets so patrons can access them. How is the city ensuring that there isn’t a critical disparity between infrastructure improvements in one part of Joliet versus another? How is the city ensuring that one part of Joliet doesn’t lack the tools of economic development (i.e., tax increment financing districts, special service areas, etc.) that other areas benefit from? These are the questions that an equity audit will answer and the resulting assessment will help guide the future decisions of policymakers, planners, investors and developers.

Too often, Joliet residents don’t hear about new developments until after their already well in motion. For instance, Patch reported last year on homeowners who suddenly found “more than a dozen large earth-moving vehicles” in their subdivision near Route 53. The earth movers are constructing the controversial NorthPoint mega development. Amanda Klimek told Patch that she got “no warning. No notices on the door, no nothing.” The city should do more to make sure that residents like Klimek are informed and aware of potential development activity when it does happen.

As councilman, I’ll be very vocal about the need for the city to have an equity lens when focusing on development so that particular attention is paid to areas starved for resources.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Absolutely. But we should be clear that the Joliet City Council isn’t the only entity with the power to tax. Other tax bodies have taxing power as well, including the local school districts. With that said, one thing local governments can do is get serious about monitoring the taxes they directly control — mainly property taxes. To do this, Joliet can follow other Illinois suburbs like Oak Park in creating a Taxing Bodies Efficiency Task Force designed to identify, review, evaluate and develop recommendations to the participating governing boards regarding property tax redundancies and inefficiencies. This is just the start but there are other ideas I’d like share once I am elected.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Marijuana is legal and since it’s legalized, it needs to be properly and fairly regulated. There is an opportunity for legalized marijuana sales to benefit communities in the form of commercial property taxes, which alleviate the residential property tax burden. With that said, there needs to be equity in how the state distributes licenses to sell marijuana.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

There’s many. Especially in our downtown area, west side and east side communities. I am also seriously concerned about the future of the old Silver Cross Hospital site on Joliet’s east side. If I’m elected, I would like to convene partners to explore ways that the city can ensure that the site is developed and used to its full potential. For instance, Joliet is sorely in need of more mixed-use development and that site may accommodate such development.There’s also projects that I’d like to speak with the city staff on but would like the council to consider real zoning reform so that developers and investors would find it attractive to start infrastructure projects on the near west wide. Let me be clear, economic and community development is monument but the first step is to convene a number of community listening sessions with a consultant that can prepare a strategic plan from those sessions and post the plan on the city’s website so that we can build together!

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe local government should be responsive to the needs and interests of citizens. For that to happen, citizens need to be able to easily access the information on which local officials are making decisions on citizens’ behalf. Joliet does this to an extent by posting meeting videos online, making board meeting material available on the city’s website and through other measures. I believe we can go a step further and implement things like participatory budgeting, which allows residents to vote on how parts of the city’s budget is spent. I believe this will increase civic engagement and as well build pride in the progress of our city.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

I absolutely support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records. For instance, if it wasn’t for FOIA, citizens would not be able to appropriately hold their elected officials accountable.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I would not sign a nondisclosure agreement that would limit my ability to communicate with my constituents. I believe clear and open communication is critical if I’m going to be an effective councilman for Joliet.