Cesar Cardenas, Joliet City Council, District 4 election questionnaire

Full Name: Cesar Cardenas

What office are you seeking? Joliet City Council District 4

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 43

Occupation and Employer: Unidos Marketing Network

What offices, if any, have you previously held? No office held

City: Joliet

Campaign Website: www.vote4cesar.com

Education: Associates degree in Computer Science

Community involvement: Board Member of the Silver Cross Healthy Community Commission

Board Member of the Joliet Park Foundation Board

Board Member of Joliet Latino Economic Development Association (LEDA)

Board Member of the Will County Center for Economic Development Association

Past Board Member of the Spanish Community Center

Past Board Member of the Hispanic Latino Coalition

Marital status/Immediate family: Married for 15 years no children.

Why are you running for office?

As a lifelong resident of Joliet, I have been involved in multiple organizations, and have provided my expertise on local issues. I have seen the impact my involvement has had in other local groups. That is why I am running. I want to have a voice on the City Council to weigh in on how resources are allocated to benefit the residents of district 4.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Having served on several local boards, I feel that I have gained knowledge about important issues that affect our community.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

In regards to this issue, I am divided as I do support our Second Amendment and the right to bear arms, but it is concerning to see mental illness as a top issue, and it can be concerning to have such easy access to powerful weapons.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

The issue of crime and safety in our community is a major concern to me. It would be good to see neighborhood policing return so that residents feel safer and know who their police officers are. This will help curb crime, in my opinion.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Overall, I think it was handled as well as it could have been. It was difficult to handle COVID-19, as there were many unknowns, and I do not think there was a better guide on how to do it.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The lesson I learned was that we need to become increasingly health conscious as a society. Taking care of our health is paramount.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

My proposal would be to create a Tourism Development Committee that would help attract more visitors and help small businesses grow.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We can reduce resident tax burdens if we grow tourism and increase sales tax revenue from small businesses.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I do not have enough information about the impact of recreational marijuana sales in my community to support or not support sales in my community.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would like to look more into the 40+ acres at the US steel site. I think we need to look at ways to make that more of a destination then another warehouse or battery recycling facility. I would like to see a Sears Center indoor type venue or sports fields that would draw tourism to our city.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

100 % yes!

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I think our government should be open and 100% transparent.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No