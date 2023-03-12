Wendy Anderson, Lake in the Hills Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Wendy Anderson

What office are you seeking? Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 50

Occupation and Employer: Special Education Behavior Specialist, District 47

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Currently Village Trustee

Parks and Rec

Business Relations

City: Lake in the Hills

Education: Masters Early Childhood Education with LBS1 and ELL endorsements

Community involvement: Work for Youth Service Bureau supporting Foster Kids,

Participate and volunteer with Village events and Police events

Participate and volunteer for events in the district I work in

Past Board member Raiders Football

Marital status/Immediate family: Divorced

2 children

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office to continue my journey of serving my community.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have worked with the Village of Lake in the Hills for 20 +years in various roles; Business relations, Parks and Rec, volunteering in both the Village and Police department.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

Unconstitutional

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Lake in the Hills is a safe community. I feel confident our police department is doing a spectacular job in keeping our residents safe. I plan on continuing to work with them and providing them with the necessary tools to continue keeping us safe.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I feel that the Village of Lake in the Hills handled Covid-19 with respect.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The pandemic taught me that we have the capacity for resilience.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I would encourage development decisions for vacant or un-utilized properties so the Lake in the Hills can continue to grow.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Local government should help reduce tax burden. We need to encourage our residents to invest in our community

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The Village would benefit from a downtown location. There are many locations within this village that can be turned into a meeting place for residents to dine, shop or socialize.

The Village also needs to improve areas for development by adding sewer and water so they may be developed.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

It is important to be open and transparent.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No