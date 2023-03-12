Terry D’Arcy, Joliet Mayoral election questionnaire

Full Name: Terry D’Arcy

What office are you seeking? Office of Mayor of Joliet

What is your political party? This is a non-partisan office. I have supported candidates in both political parties based on the individual.

What is your current age? 67

Occupation and Employer: I am the Owner/President of D’Arcy Automobiles, Joliet, IL. I have been in the auto industry in Joliet for over 30 years. In my position, I oversee all operations and finances, including sales, budgets, accounting, profit and loss (P & L), forecasting, compliance, safety, service and marketing. Profit and loss responsibility includes directing how the company’s resources are spent after expenses for the entire organization.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I served on the Illinois Tollway Board from 2012 to 2016.

City: Joliet

Campaign Website: https://terrydarcyformayor.com/

Education: I attended Trade School and was a former union ironworker for Ironworkers Local 444 here in Joliet. In my thirty years in the auto industry, I have attended various classes in leadership, finances and professional development.

Community involvement: My community involvement over the years consists of: Director, Illinois Tollway Board – Appointed by Governor Board Member, Silver Cross Hospital Member, University of St. Francis 2022 Caritas Committee Founding Member and Director, First Community Bank of Joliet Past Board Member, University of St. Francis Past Board Member, Joliet Park District Foundation, Right Moves for Youth Board Member, United Way, Will County Pillars of Society Former Meals on Wheels Deliveries Volunteer Former Co-Chairman, Joliet Grade School District 86 Referendum Committee Former Chairman, Joliet Park District Referendum Committee

Marital status/Immediate family: On a personal note, I am married to my wife Sue, and we have six children and three grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

The real reason I am running is to be honest I love Joliet, plain and simple. I believe we can do better as a city than we are currently doing.

My campaign consists of three “C” words…Community, Communication and Collaboration. Community should be something we all strive for to make this city with a big heart, the World Class City it should be.

If elected, I would strive to make Joliet a safe and healthy community to live, work in and raise our families. We as city must have improved Communication.

As leaders we need to listen to our constituents and communicate with them on the positive change we are making to improve their lives.

Finally, what separates good leaders from great leaders is one word Collaboration: the act of working together with other people or organizations to create or achieve something.

My commitment to the residents is to listen, govern and be sure all the residents have fair and balanced investment and resources throughout the city and not just for a select few.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have been invested as a business owner for over 30 years in Joliet. I have grown my business from 26 employees to 260.

In the 30-plus years I have been involved in the auto industry, I have served in leadership roles and on boards including the General Motors National Dealer Council which puts me in meetings with the top leaders of General Motors. So I know what is expected to serve in a leadership role if I am elected mayor.

In addition, I understand finances and getting big projects completed. While on the Illinois Tollway Board which operates the three hundred or so miles of toll roads, we rolled out a $12 billion-dollar multiyear plan for expansion and improvements.

These experiences and more have prepared me for the role of mayor.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

The tragedy in Highland Park could have happened here in Joliet. We need to do all we can to protect our citizens from these tragic mass shootings. I support any effort to keep the residents of Joliet safe. I believe the current ban is being challenged in the courts.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Yes, we have an issue with crime in Joliet. As mayor, my first order of business will be to ensure our city focuses on public safety and quality of life for all. W e need to ensure a fully staffed, well trained and equipped police department.

As first responders our police officers need to be culturally aware and sensitive to mental health issues. The current mayor claims to have hired 134 new police officers.

But is this putting additional officers on the street or replacing those that retired or left due to attrition?

We need to have a plan to keep a full contingent of officers on the street and we do that by planning ahead. Finally, we need NOPT (Neighborhood Oriented Policing Teams) in all the neighborhoods that need them. I know we had them in the past.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I believe the city followed the rules set forth by federal and state health departments.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

We had to learn a new way to work with one another. I believe working together with our regional partners in a time of crisis is so important. I also learned to adjust my business practices so we could continue doing business.

Finally, I also believe clear and consice communication to our constituents and residents was essential in keeping people informed of what was going on.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

I believe economic development begins with long term strategic planning or a comprehensive plan. We need a vision and a plan for five, ten, and twenty years out. I would also support programs that offer incentives to come to communities such as tax incentives. Finally I would bring together a strong economic development team to work in bringing companies to Joliet.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Yes, local governments should do all we can to keep tax burdens and fees at a level residents can afford without compromising services. One example would be to address the cost of water in Joliet in the future. I would like to examine a tiered water rate structure under which the price you pay for water increases as the volume consumed increases.

I will create an advisory committee to explore a tiered system for equitable water rates based on use. This provides a pricing incentive for customers to use water more efficiently since higher-volume usage, is charged at a higher rate.

Some of our big industries are using 20 million gallons and this rate structure might make them more efficient users.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I would support the program if revenues were being reinvested in the community. We would ensure that those investments would optimize the neighborhoods that need it the most.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would begin with our downtown area. I propose adding student housing to our downtown area. This will create a natural customer base to utilize existing businesses and spur the growth of new businesses.

University of St. Francis USF has been committed to bringing student housing downtown and has been trying to get this accomplished for many years.

I would also like for us to have a public/private partnership to revitalize our downtown area. Bo Jackson/Elite Sports and I have talked about building a 130,000 square foot tournament dome with hotels and restaurants on the same campus. It will bring in economic development in areas that desperately need it.

The site of the old steel mill would be ideal for this type of redevelopment. This could be a game changer for the center of our city and start to enhance the quality of life. It could be a new piston in our economic engine.

Bo Jackson/Elite Sports has done this in Columbus, Ohio, Texas and Bensenville near O’Hare. These are the types of respected partnerships that a true leader can bring to the table.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, I have confidence in the election process.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I fully support keeping our residents informed. It is a major part of my goals/platform as a candidate.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, I do. I believe government belongs to the people and they should have access to records and documents.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

It would depend on the situation. If a large company wanted to locate in our community and wanted some assurance the project would not get leaked out ahead of an announcement, then perhaps I would consider it. I don’t believe in keeping information from residents but I would need to know all the circumstances surrounding it and check with legal counsel.