Lonnie Jeschke, Lakewood Village Board Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Lonnie Jeschke

What office are you seeking? Trustee, Village of Lakewood

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 67

Occupation and Employer: Retired public utility general manager of 34-years with a secondary career of 8-years in municipal government.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None.

City: Village of Lakewood

Campaign Website: No.

Education: MBA Lake Forest Graduate School of Management, BA National Louis University, AAS Harper College.

Community involvement: Volunteer, Crystal Lake Lions Club.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to my wife Rosa, we have 4 adult children and 2 grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

I now the have time to give something back to society in general and to our local community based on my knowledge and life’s learning and work experiences.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My educational achievements, career achievements and work experience in a public utility arena for 34 years and a secondary career in municipal.government for 8 years.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I do not agree with or support the Illinois weapons ban. I believe and support our second amendment rights.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime is not a major issue in Lakewood, however, we have had some recent residential burglaries that are presently not solved.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I was reasonably satisfied with our local and regional rules and protocols as it relates to the recent Covid 19 pandemic.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

To stay informed and support the decisions and recommendations from the health care professionals.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

In order to spur economic development, you need to have a labor pool of people who are qualified to perform the work and services that need to be performed. Therefore, reasonably priced educational opportunities for people are an essential component to make this happen.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Assure that products, goods and services that are required to perform government services are properly bid out to get the best pricing possible. Also remain vigilant to make sure that the people and processes are operating in a cost effective manner. Lastly, attempt not to spend when you do not have the funds to do so. “Kicking the can down the road” is not the answer.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I would need to see bonafide research that depicts the pro’s and con’s of this proposition before I could comment on this question.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would like to see a larger and more modern Village Hall, however, I’m not certain at this time if there are funds available to do this.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, absolutely. This is what democracy is all about!

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I believe in an open and transparent government. This is a must in a democracy.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

On face value “No”, however, if qualified legal council who is working for the village and in the village’s interest recommended this for legitimate reasons, a non disclosure agreement would most likely be signed.