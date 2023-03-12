Carla Weiss, Marengo City Council, Ward 4 election questionnaire

Full Name: Carla Weiss

What office are you seeking? Alderman Ward 4

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and Employer: Manager of Electronic Banking Resource Bank N.A.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have held various positions on the Marengo Union Chamber including President, Vice President, Treasurer and helped develop the Marengo Woman in Business. Throughout my banking career I have strategically invested billions of dollars for a portfolio of over 98 municipalities and corporate accounts.

City: Marengo IL

Education: Marengo Community High School

McHenry County College

Community involvement: I currently sit on my church board as well as Paddle the Kish Organization. Previously held Treasurer, Vice President, President of Marengo Chamber and also help start the Marengo Woman in Business group.

I have participated numerous years on the Saturday night on Main Street Committee during our annual Settlers Days.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married to Bill Weiss Battalion Chief on Marengo Fire department and have two adult children. Jesscia which is a banker and Jacob which is an accountant... My husband and I are high school sweethearts from Marengo High School and have raised our family in Marengo.

Why are you running for office?

I was asked by several constituents to fill a vacant position in Ward 4 and thought it was my civic duty to get involved. The Past 1 1/2-year term I filled I found city government vary interesting and fulfilling. I am all for controlled growth and looking forward to helping Marengo grow over the years to come.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I think I am qualified because I grew up in Marengo and got involved in Chamber and various organizations to help promote Marengo. I am a lifelong Marengo resident, and I would like to see it grow and turn into a beautiful thriving town that it could be.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe in the 2nd Amendment the right to keep and bear arms and the right for people to possess weapons for the preservation of life, liberty, and property.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

We do no live in a high crime area.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?\

N/A

What did you learn from the pandemic?

N/A

How would you spur economic development in your community?

We are positioned to receive full grant to run infrastructure out to I90 tollway. Even though this project will take years I think it will bring in industry to help create a bigger tax base, more jobs, more housing and everything that comes with it.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Same as previous statement.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

When a new business comes to us to vote we look at the whole picture and listen to our residents as my personal opinion does not always matter if its for the good of the community.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

We currently have a Big infrastructure project underway to I90 corridor... Our city team is doing a great job laying out and coordinating all that it takes to accomplish this endeavor.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I am for open and transparent government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes if there is a need for it.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

N/A