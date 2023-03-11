Tom Curry, Village of Johnsburg Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Tom Curry

What office are you seeking? Village of Johnsburg Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 50

Occupation and Employer: General Contractor, Self Employed

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village of Johnsburg trustee, two 4-year terms

City: Village of Johnsburg

Campaign Website: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087288226347

Education:

High School Diploma

United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America four-year apprenticeship

Community involvement:

Johnsburg Jr Skyhawks Football President

Johnsburg Community Mens’ Club

Marital status/Immediate family: Married for twenty-eight years with three children, a daughter-in-law and grandchild on the way.

Why are you running for office?

Johnsburg is a village full of volunteers. I began volunteering in small ways when my children attended St John’s School. The sense of community grew as I coached youth football and later became a youth football board member. When asked in 2015 to run for my first term as a village trustee, it felt like a natural step to serve our community. I enjoy working with, and serving, the people that make Johnsburg great.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have eight years of experience as a village trustee. During those years, I first chaired the Community Affairs Committee. Currently I chair Development and Governmental Affairs. My passion for sports, parks, the outdoors and entertaining served me well in community affairs. With decades of experience in construction management, including subdivision site development and infrastructure, “D & G” has also been a great experience.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I am a gun owner and personally affected by this law. While I am opposed to the ban, it is frustrating to see tragedies repeated over and over again without change.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Johnsburg is a low crime community. Our police are supported and do well to serve and protect.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Considering the mixed messages nationally, I feel we handled it well locally. Village meetings continued as needed with precautions in place. Johnsburg created a “bucks” program to encourage local shopping. Residents chose to support local business.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

An honest, consistent message, based on the facts as we know them is critical to helping the public.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Professional marketing and continued investment in infrastructure. Proactive effort to reach business owners and developers.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Yes, local government can and should reduce the tax burden when possible. For example, Johnsburg implemented a tax on utilities some time ago, a decade or more. A trustee at that time suggested a sunset clause. Considering other increases in revenue, I believe Johnsburg should revisit the utility tax. Some will point out that Johnsburg only receives a small portion of our tax dollars. While that is true, why not do our part to help ease the burden?

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes, in the proper zoning. I frequent many of the twelve, soon to be thirteen, establishments that serve alcohol within the Village. I find it to be hypocritical to not allow a dispensary.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Continuation of our sewer system through partnerships with stakeholders and grant funds. The Village also needs to continue its support of residents by increasing pressure on the private water company serving many Johnsburg residents.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Government must be open and transparent. Honesty earns trust, even when opinions differ.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Having never found myself in that position and understanding there may be many variables to that question, I will not answer in an absolute. If I must sign for the betterment of Johnsburg, I would hope my history of transparency would help the residents trust my judgement.