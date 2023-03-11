Scott Logan, Harvard City Council, Ward 1 election questionnaire

Full Name: Scott Logan

What office are you seeking? Alderman, Ward 1, Harvard

What is your political party? Non-Partisan

What is your current age? 62

Occupation and Employer: Owner, Logan Actuator Co.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Alderman, Ward 3, Harvard

Trustee, Harvard Fire Protection District

Treasurer, Harvard Parks Foundation

Treasurer, Harvard Events Committee

President, Harvard Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Harvard Police Commission

Harvard Planning & Zoning Commission

City: Harvard

Education: Oakton College

Community involvement: Founding member of Harvard Events Committee

Harvard Parks Foundation

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, one grown daughter

Why are you running for office?

To help shape our city.

To get our roads and sidewalks repaired.

To encourage more business and commercial growth.

But mostly to be the voice of the residents, and work towards getting done what the RESIDENTS want.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am a business owner and have lived and worked in Harvard for over 20 years. I also have experience as an Alderman for 8 years previously (2005-2013).

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I am personally opposed to the ban, but if the law meets judicial muster, then it IS the law.

I don’t feel that banning one class of firearms will do much, if anything, to prevent gun violence. After all, using a firearm to cause harm to another is already illegal in this and every other state in the USA, yet it keeps happening. Why should we believe that ANOTHER law will prevent that?

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime is a problem everywhere. I think on the whole, the crime rate in Harvard is not too bad, but we could always do more.

A neighborhood watch program is one way.

Encouraging our Police Department to actively pursue known gang members is another.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Excellently. When required by the State or County, all precautions were taken at the municipal level.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That many of us really don’t like the solitude! I know I didn’t, but we made do.

Hopefully, we have all learned more about simple things we can each do to help prevent the spread of this or other contagions, such as the flu or chicken pox, with fairly simple means, such as hashing our hands, avoiding contact when we don’t feel well, and if we ARE sick, to isolate as much as possible.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

We need to work to fill empty buildings and storefronts by making them as attractive as possible for businesses to come here.

The city has reduced building permit fees to encourage new construction, and that makes a lot of sense.

Utilize our Economic Development Corporation to further promote Harvard as a great place to live, work, and start or expand a business.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

We should show restraint when developing the annual budget. See where we can reduce spending before we raise taxes.

Work harder on some of the city contracts to get more for our money, such as the local refuse removal contract.

Work smarter on our roads program to get more roads repaired within our budget limitations.

Look for any and all grant money available to ease the local burden.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes, but these locations would have to be carefully scrutinized to insure the least detriment to the community.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The big one is our roads. They are, quite frankly, failing. The money for that comes from the tax on gasoline, but with gas prices in Harvard higher than the surrounding areas, people are going out of town and even out of state to buy gas. Work with local gas stations and see what can be done to get the price of gas and diesel down here in town.

The city is also putting forth a referendum to add a local 1% tax. All of the revenue derived from that tax will go towards roads and sidewalks. We could easily double the amount of roadway miles repaired or even more from that tax, and our tax rate will still be well within line of other local communities.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Of course! That is a basic tenet of our system of government.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Absolutely agree. I am very familiar with Illinois’ “sunshine laws” and support them whole-heartedly.

Now, if only we could get our lawmakers in Springfield to accept the same regulations on themselves!

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, of course.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

That would depend. As a general rule, no, I would not, but I also understand that a company might be interested in locating here and needs to keep that quiet until the deal is settled. So I guess a limited time NDA might be agreeable.

But as a general rule, I will be as open with the community as I can.