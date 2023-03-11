Scott Letzter, Johnsburg Village Board Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Scott Letzter

What office are you seeking? Village Trustee for Village of Johnsburg 4 year term

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 63

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village of Johnsburg trustee (Current)

Chairman Public Works Committee (Current)

Chairman Planning and Zoning Committee (Former)

City: Johnsburg

Campaign Website: www.JohnsburgFirst.com

Education: McHenry High School

McHenry County College

Community involvement: Johnsburg Community Club

St. John’s Church Endowment Society

Johnsburg Boys Baseball League

Johnsburg Boys Basketball Feeder Program

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to my spouse for 42 years

2 sons

4 grandchildren

Why are you running for office?

I have had the privilege of serving the Village and want to be a part of planning for Johnsburg’s future so that it continues to be the great community that I am fortunate to call home.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

As a life long resident of Johnsburg, I have a vested interest in making a positive impact on the decisions made to plan for the future of Johnsburg, so it continues to be a great community with a hometown feeling.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I see both sides of the gun issues and believe this was a good first step, but the vetting process going forward still needs to be improved.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Crime will always be a consideration regardless of the area you live in, but with a solid police presence and open dialogue within the community you can actively address potential issues before they arise.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

My initial reaction was to be on the cautionary side and first and foremost to keep people safe. There was also a lot of people in the community willing to help each other out, by grocery shopping and checking on the elderly.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I believe that production of vital products in the USA is essential moving forward in lieu of an over reliance from other countries. Changes in the Workforce have had an impact on our economy and financial rebuild in our society is an ongoing issue.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Working to expand sewer services to businesses to promote growth that is a critical infrastructure.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Improve growth in developing businesses to help relieve the tax burden on residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes, it is state law in Illinois and viable revenue generator, as long it is regulated and taxed per state statue.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Continued expansion of the Village’s sanitary sewer south of the Fox River and along Chapel Hill Road corridor is necessary for improvements of existing businesses and current residential areas, plus enticing new business for this area.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, of course I will. It is part of our countries democracy.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Yes, I will always support open transparency for my constituents.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, of course I do, people have a right to access government records.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No, I would not do that.