Ryan Kauffman, Oswego Village President election questionnaire

Full Name: Ryan Kauffman

What office are you seeking? Oswego Village President

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 42

Occupation and Employer: Tech Consulting

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Oswego Village Trustee

Oswego Police Commissioner

City: Oswego

Campaign Website: Www.KauffmanForOswego.com

Education: -MBA with a specialization in finance from North Central College

-Undergraduate degrees in finance and economics from North Central College

Community involvement: Current volunteer work with Kiwanis and Community Cares.

Past volunteer work with P.A.D.S. and the Humane Society

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to my wife, Kristin, of 10 years. We have two children, Dylan, 8 and Kennedy, 6.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running because I love this community I’m privileged to call home. I love raising my kids here. I have a passion for service, and I found my love of service when I served on the Village Board as Trustee, and I will bring that same passion for Oswego as President.

Whether serving as Trustee or as President, my main goals will always be to ensure we have a safe, family friendly community. My goals for office:

-Rental project moratorium

-Reduce the number of gaming licenses

-Invest in our downtown

-Pass an ethics ordinance preventing elected officials from accepting campaign contributions from developers or their attorneys.

-Repair the relationship with the School District.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

In 2014, I was appointed to the Oswego Police Commission, where I took part in the hiring of many exceptional Police Officers. After serving with with the Police Commission, I was elected to the Oswego Village Board, where I served as Trustee for four years. As Trustee, I am proud to have been part of the team that built the new Oswego Police Department. The new Police Department stands as testament to the transparency of local government, as well as the comfort that Oswego Residents can take in knowing that Oswego Police are on the job. Since it’s completion, crime in Oswego has fallen more than 40%.

In private life, I have been fortunate to have a successful career in finance and technology. I have a passion for writing computer code, and write code in five languages. When I’m not working, or serving the public, you can usually find me trying to get my little ones to eat their vegetables and wear socks. A battle I frequently lose.

I have the experience, education, and background to make me an effective leader for our exceptional community.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

As a Dad of two school age kids, I support keeping them safe.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

During my time as Trustee, I lead the charge to get the new Oswego Police Department built. I took strong, decisive action in curbing crime, and it has been highly effective. Since its completion, crime in Oswego has fallen more than 40%. A fact which I am particularly proud.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

To those of us that lost loved ones, or friends, that period was really hard. The memory of those we lost serves as a reminder of how short life really is. My son was in kindergarten in 2020 when school was moved to fully remote. While I was working from home, my wife was teaching her fifth grade class from home, and my son was experiencing school for the first time… on a Chromebook, from home. That was certainly not an ideal situation for anyone, but I’m not sure how else it could have gone.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Life is short. Call your Mom, your Dad, your kids, friends, or anyone else in your life that you hold dear. No matter what else is going on in your life, make time to make that call.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

By being Oswego’s biggest cheerleader. Oswego is an exceptional community and I want to shout that from the rooftops! I am not opposed to offering smart incentives for business that choose to open up here. I want the world to know that Oswego is a great place to be.

### I’d love to see more “Mom and Pop” type restaurants in Oswego. One of the things that always makes me cringe is when someone says “hey Ryan, we tried this great new restaurant… in Yorkville” (or Plainfield, or Naperville). Those are all wonderful communities, of course, and I have nothing but great things to say about them, but I want that buzz for Oswego!

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Governments should always seek to reduce the tax burden on residents. I think the Real Estate Transfer tax that was passed in Oswego in 2022 added an additional burden on the already heavily-taxed taxpayers.

If we can successfully expand the commercial and/or industrial footprint, we can spread out the tax base, and lower taxes for residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes. I’m in favor of anything that helps to lower residents’ tax burden!

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Oswego is facing significant infrastructure issues. In my opinion, the two most pressing are the Wolf’s Crossing widening, and the new water source. The Wolf’s Crossing widening problems are compounded by all of the new rental projects that have been approved by the current village board. Since traffic will likely get much worse on Wolf’s Crossing unfortunately, it makes the project even more important. There isn’t much that can be done about the projects that are already approved, but I’m campaigning on a rental project moratorium to prevent any additional ones. To pay for these projects, we are going to have to consider a wide array of funding mechanisms, federal grants, states grants, and bond issuance. In the case of the water source, it will most likely include a water rate increase. A water rate increase is likely, regardless of who wins the election. That’s a fact that’s not getting discussed very much, but it should be. I’m concerned that there isn’t much guidance from village hall on that front, Residents have a right to know.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

If a government doesn’t have integrity and transparency it doesn’t have much to offer citizens. Those are two of the most important fundamental qualities for government, as well as elected officials. Residents and Taxpayers need to be able to trust the people they have elected to serve.

There are several kinds of transparency, two of the most important being fiscal transparency and ethical transparency.

If elected, I will bring back ethical transparency by bringing forth an ethics ordinance preventing elected officials from accepting campaign donations from developers and their attorneys. And I will enhance fiscal transparency by bringing back OpenGov, which was a system that allowed residents to see where every single cent was being spent by the village. I was one of the Trustees (along with Karin McCarthy-Lange) that pioneered it when we were on the board previously. The current board shut it down a few years ago.

The community can expect open, transparent leadership from me.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Definitely.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No.