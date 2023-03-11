Michael Fouke, Johnsburg Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Michael Fouke

What office are you seeking? Village of Johnsburg Trustee

What is your political party? Citizens for Johnsburg First

What is your current age? 40

Occupation and Employer: Sales manager for Nielsen Enterprises

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Johnsburg

Campaign Website: Citizens for Johnsburg First

Education: High School

College of Lake County

Community involvement: Johnsburg Planning and Zoning Commission

Johnsburg Community Affairs Committee

Johnsburg Community Club Member

Johnsburg Super Raffle Committee

Former JBBL Baseball Coach

Former Jr. Skyhawks Football Coach

Local Cart Club Member

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 3 children,

17 year old girl

13 year old boy

10 year old boy

Why are you running for office?

Johnsburg has been my home for the last 15 years. My wife has been in Johnsburg her whole life so we chose to make this our home and raise our children in a friendly and safe community. I am very proud to be a resident of Johnsburg and I want to be a bigger part of its future by working to retain the small town atmosphere while also bringing in new development that will complement what we have to offer.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have been involved in clubs and committees in the village that have taught me a lot about Johnsburg what it is all about and where we want to go in the future. My work ethic and commitment to getting things done will be one of the biggest attributes I can offer.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I am a firm believer and huge supporter of our Second Amendment and will stand strong on that view. I think that the weapons band as written violates that Amendment.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

I do not believe crime to be a problem in our community and that is due to our amazing police force and our residents who have the look after one another attitude.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

The COVID-19 pandemic affected everyone in different ways so to have to come up with policies and regulations that fit and pleased everyone was an extremely difficult task. I will say that I can appreciate how quickly those that had to make those decisions changed and adapted those policies as we learned more about COVID-19 and as it changed as well.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

That we as people are strong and have the ability to deal with what most people have never encountered in their lifetime. We have hopefully learned what works and what doesn’t in case we ever encounter anything like this again.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Johnsburg has some excited opportunities for economic development in our community so my job would be to make sure that those opportunities compliment and benefit the Village of Johnsburg and its residents

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

I feel the Village of Johnsburg has been very financially responsible especially with the high inflation we see currently with its budget and capital plan. Johnsburg is very proactive in obtaining grants to fund future projects to avoid raising resident’s taxes and bringing in new businesses and residents is a good way to help reduce the tax burden on residents.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I have no opinion at this time on that topic.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

The Village of Johnsburg has several exciting projects in the works along with future infrastructure projects. So if I am elected I would do my part for the good of the village to see these things through that the prior Trustee’s worked so hard to accomplish. I would also have an open mind to future projects that compliments the atmosphere of our town which is done by listening to the residents.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes, as an elected position it has to be the voter’s decision at the end of the day and the only thing I can do after is do a better job for them if the opportunity arises again.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I feel that a transparent government is extremely important especially in a tight community like Johnsburg and especially with the lack of transparency in our national government currently. Lack of transparency leads to distrust.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, it is important for citizens to not be left in the dark and shows trust and transparency.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No