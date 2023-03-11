Mary Jo Wenmouth, Oswego SD308 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Mary Jo Wenmouth

What office are you seeking? SD 308 School Board

What is your political party? This is a non-partisan election

What is your current age? 63

Occupation and Employer: Investment Relations Consultant, Inland Private Capital Corp.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Oswego, IL

Campaign Website: Facebook - Mary Jo Wenmouth for Oswego School District 308 Board; also on FB - For the Kids

Education: DePaul University - Accounting, Elementary Education

Community involvement: PrarieFest, Venue 1012, Luna Fest, Christmas Walk, Brew at the Bridge, Wine on the Fox

Marital status/Immediate family: Divorced, 5 adult children, 6 grandchildren

Why are you running for office?

I’m passionate about ensuring that every child has the opportunity to have a good education, no matter how they begin in life. What that requires is an education system than embraces the differences in each of us. Getting elected to the School Board will give me the opportunity to focus on my passion. Additionally my 35+ years in the Financial Services industry allows me to balance my enthusiasm with the knowledge of what it will take from a budget standpoint to proceed in the right direction. Adopting and raising three “challenged” children from the System, along with my two biological ones, as a single mom, proves I am a person of action.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My 35+ years in the financial services industry means I am able to make difficult decisions in spending (or not) while considering the best interest of the parties involved. I’ve been very involved in the school community with the five children I put through the system. While I don’t have any School Board experience specifically I feel I bring a fresh view to the Board, with no prior ideas of how things have “always been done.”

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

This is my first venture into joining the School Board, so I have not had training (other than life experience) to this point.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I would like to see the curriculum updated to maintain an accurate reflection of both history and current conditions. As the world shrinks more from technology, it does our kids no good to ignore what has happened and is happening in the world.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

There’s always room for improvement. I’d like to work to make conditions safe for LGBTQ+ kids as well as any other groups that get marginalized.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

There is always room for improvement. Updated curriculum will help that improvement, as will teaching our kids about the Human community.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Of course! There is always room for improvement. It should be considered in all teachings, if appropriate.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Aside from teacher salaries already incredibly low across the nation, here in SD308 we are not competitive with surrounding districts. We need to raise the bar so that our teachers can get paid a competitive wage, with appropriate increases. The problem with being less than competitive is it directly affects teacher retention. We need to create a sense of loyalty with our teachers so they stay for the long run. The same is true for aides and other staff. There is a nationwide shortage to begin with, we need to step up with wages. Of course, this will cost more money but we need to use levy funds or find inefficiencies to correct this.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

Absolutely. We need to at least be competitive with the surrounding area. Teachers need to be encouraged and supported to retain them. We have to find the funds to do so.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

If we are going to get a high quality replacement, unless we are extremely lucky, we are going to have to pay more than what we’ve been paying in the past.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

It’s really simple - you get what you pay for. What we need is someone with vision and direction, and that will cost the District more.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

His time is ending here, but yes.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Sex education should be taught in school. Kids need to learn correct terms for body parts and actions in the correct way rather than “in the streets.” Assuming all parents will teach their kids is doing a disservice. Kids need to be comfortable with their bodies yet know when something wrong is happening to them by another person(s). Not all relationships are heterosexual. As preference is really not a choice, awareness of all types of relationships will help students with an understanding of others, whether or not the situation applies to them specifically. We need to teach in a diverse way, and that includes teaching kids to understand that not everyone views sex in the same way, and that’s ok.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

It was prudent to go to remote learning. It was also prudent to wear masks when appropriate. I think the District did well under some very difficult circumstances.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned that kids can be very adaptable in difficult situations. Unfortunately, over time, learning gaps occur as kids learn at different speeds and in different ways. I think the gap was inevitable given the situation. Now, however, we need to look forward and deal with whatever levels kids are at, given the unfortunate global pandemic. Dwelling in the effect does everyone a disservice.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

We have a large piece of debt service as a result of the exponential growth in the District several years ago. That debt service is due to be paid off in ten more years. In the meantime, buildings must be maintained - roofs, boilers, general maintenance, etc. Unfortunately this is unavoidable and must be dealt with. Voters turned down the referendum a few years ago, so the only other thing to do is keep increasing the levy. As a taxpayer it’s painful, but it does need to be done.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

If it would be spent directly for the benefit of students/teachers/programs I would support it. We have so many monetary needs in the district now I would hope any additional funds would help address those needs.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I wish I could say yes, but the district cannot afford to lose any dollars. As it is we are not at the appropriate funding level and we have a large amount of debt service to pay off. I don’t want to cut any programs because I think they benefit the kids so much.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I’m a firm believer in it. At the very least, transparency leads to better communication, which mitigates some of the spread of rumor and innuendo, resulting in mistrust of the government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Definitely. It goes back to transparency, and the mitigation of rumor and innuendo. Don’t make assumptions, look at the evidence.