Leslie Smogor, Yorkville School District 115 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Leslie Smogor

What office are you seeking? Yorkville CUSD 115 Board of Education

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 45

Occupation and Employer: Social Media Content Creator; Employer: The Licorice Guy

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Yorkville

Campaign Website:

Education: BS in Business Management

Community involvement: Past:

Autumn Creek Elementary PTO (committee, VP, President)

Yorkville Middle School (Vice President, President)

Y115 PTOC

Current:

Yorkville Educational Foundation (Vice President)

CUSD 115 Committees: Health & Wellness, Transportation

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, 2 children

Why are you running for office?

I have been volunteering and supporting the Yorkville School District for 12 years and I want to continue to support the district in a more impactful way. I have been able to see several sides of the district as a parent, volunteer, and district committee member. The district has served both of our children well and I want to continue to support and foster the values and traditions the Yorkville School District holds in high regard.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

My ongoing and frequent involvement with the district has given me the opportunity to create and foster relationships with staff, teachers, and parents. I have an above-average knowledge than the typical parent of how the school district operates and I have a strong understanding of the district as a whole

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No, I have not sought formal training. However, through my current position as Vice President of the Yorkville Educational Foundation and serving on district-level committees, I have interaction with current members of the Board of Education.

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

I would advocate for practices that align with the science of reading.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

I’m not in a position to know if students have reported as being treated unfairly.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

From a parent perspective, diversity could be improved to be a better reflection of student population. The district is making strides toward equity and inclusion through programming, but without being in a position of leadership, it is difficult to provide an accurate assessment.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Based on the District Equity Narrative outlined in the Illinois State Report Card, I believe Yorkville has outlined a comprehensive plan to improve its position on diversity, equity, and inclusion. The narrative, from the report card, is as follows:

Yorkville CUSD 115 demonstrates a commitment to effective teaching and identifies methods to improve meaningful parent/family and student engagement. The district is working in partnership with stakeholders to craft a multilingual strategic plan, adding a family and community engagement coordinator, incorporating an equity lens into district committee work, and viewing disaggregated student data to better identify and address achievement gaps across student groups.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

Teacher salaries have increased at a rate comparable to the state average increases, however below the state average.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

No

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

While I have not analyzed district superintendent salaries across Illinois, I’m assuming it would be in line with compensation packages for other suburban district superintendents in this area.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

I’m not in a position to know the details of his compensation package.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I do support the current superintendent. As a parent I have been quite happy with the education my children have received and the progress the district has made under Dr. Shimp’s guidance. As an active volunteer with parent groups, I have always been grateful for his active participation with parent groups, willingness to involve parents in decision making, and having an open door policy. As Vice President of the YEF, I have seen first hand the extra efforts Dr. Shimp has made to help us find avenues to reach our goals, strengthening the partnership between the YEF and CUSD 115\\\.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

Schools are where students are going to be exposed to learning topics that are both academic and societal. As a public school, the presentation of the topics need to remain as unbiased and culturally responsible as possible. It’s important for families to be included and aware of what their children are learning so they may partner with the schools in order to incorporate their own family values, perspectives, and conversations at home related to topics children learn at school. Many content and curricular areas are mandated by state and federal regulations and schools have to abide by them, and should do so objectively and responsibly.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I respect the decision that CUSD 115 made to offer three modalities. There were in-person opportunities, yet at the same time that came at a cost for those students and families who chose to remain remote. We experienced first hand inequities in the educational experience between those students who were in person versus those who were remote. The pandemic put a lot of stress on students, families, and teachers, and we are all still recovering.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

The pandemic taught us, in all situations, that there needs to be both a short-term and long-term plan for any potential closures due to emergencies.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

No one is ever happy paying taxes. But it’s my opinion that the district has been fiscally responsible with the funds it receives from the tax levy. In Yorkville we have not seen increased student fees or a reduction of opportunities for students, all while having an increase in student population.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

Ideally increasing taxes would not be necessary, but growth will create an eventual need for increased and improved infrastructure. When that time comes, the district finance department would likely evaluate every possible avenue before arriving at that determination.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I do not support cutting any services, programs, or supports to the students.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Open, transparent government is necessary.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, when it is not abused.