John Tollini, Village of Wonder Lake Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: John Tollini

What office are you seeking? Village of Wonder Lake Trustee

What is your political party? Non-partisan

What is your current age? 63

Occupation and Employer: Systems Engineer at Leidos

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Village Trustee

City: Wonder Lake

Education: Bachelor of Science Information Technology

Community involvement: Wonder Lake Yacht Club

Wonder Lake Sportsman’s Club

Wonder Lake Patriotic Celebration Committee (4th of July)

Wildwood HOA

Nippersink Watershed Association

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with six adult children, six (soon to be seven) grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

I am very community focused and want to see our community be the best it can for all of our residents

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

Being involved in the local community and a focus on serving the Village the best I can.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe that the law is flawed and it will be addressed in the courts.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

We do not have a serious crime problem, but we need to make sure that we staff the WLPD adequately to serve our community

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

At the local level we just followed the state guidance.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

The Village is overwhelmingly residential which limits our options.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Our local government operates very efficiently and contributes a very small portion of the property tax.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I would support it. However, there are few, if any locations meeting the requirements within the Village limits. It is legal in our state and I would rather see our residents support local businesses instead of patronizing businesses in other communities.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Our largest infrastructure is the water system. While we have a modern water treatment system, many of the neighborhood mains are in need of replacement. The Village aggressively searches for grants to help fund improvement projects, as the full cost is beyond our means.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes. I have full confidence in the election systems to be fair and accurate.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Our local government is open and transparent. Everyone benefits from greater public participation

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No