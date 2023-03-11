Jason Blumenthal, Johnsburg Village Board Trustee election questionnaire

Full Name: Jason Blumenthal

What office are you seeking? Johnsburg Village Trustee

What is your political party? Republican (However, this is a Non-Partisan Office)

What is your current age? 28

Occupation and Employer: Attorney with Donahue & Rose P.C./Policy and Program Manger for DuPage County

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have not held any public office at this time.

City: Johnsburg

Campaign Website: https://www.facebook.com/ElectBlumenthal

Education: Bradley University - Double Major in Political Science and Economics - May of 2016

Northern Illinois University - Juris Doctorate - December 2018

Northern Illinois University - Master’s of Public Administration - May of 2019

Bar Admission - State of Illinois - November 2019

Community involvement: Professional Associations:

Illinois State Bar Association

Local Government Section Council - Secretary and Legislative Committee Chair

Young Lawyer Division - Member and Continuing Legal Education Coordinator

Volunteer Groups:

Pay-It-Forward House N.F.P. - President

Marital status/Immediate family: N/A

Why are you running for office?

To give back to the community that has given me everything. I am truly blessed to have grown up in Johnsburg and I would like to have the opportunity to ensure others get to live in this special community. We are truly a hometown with a lot of pride.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

- I feel that my personal experiences in life make me highly qualified for this position. My profession is public service. I currently serve as the Policy and Program Manager for DuPage County, where I conduct research, work with various outside agencies, review ordinances, and present policy suggestions to the County Board on how best to serve the resident of DuPage. I would hope to bring these skills to the Village Board. In addition to my work for a county government, I am an attorney that works with local municipalities regarding their legal needs. This will allow me to ensure my ideas comply with state law and help me have a better standing of any needs that might arise in the future. Working for municipalities and being a part of local government is a calling. Our local Village Board has more impact on anyone’s taxes and day to day life than any other form of government. That is why I am so passionate about serving the members of the community I care about, to ensure their hard-earned tax dollars are used appropria

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

- I think it is important to clarify that the Protect Illinois Communities Act does not ban all weapons, it is specific to “assault weapons”. With that in mind, I believe this public act’s initial intent to curb mass shootings will not occur. Law abiding gun owners are not the problem, it is individuals who are suffering from other issues that need to be addressed. The General Assembly should work to fix the root of the problem. As a gun owner myself, I have no problem with a sensible background check prior to purchasing a firearm, but banning the lawful purchase of something is just not correct.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

- Crime is found in all communities. It is the severity of it that differs. In Johnsburg we are extremely lucky to be relatively safe in comparison to other communities. However, this doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be vigilant in ensuring this stays the case. Johnsburg has an elite force of men and women who serve and protect the community in their role as law enforcement officers. I am truly blessed to know many of them and know they are protecting the streets we all love. Continuing to support these law enforcement officials is essential in keeping our community safe.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

- I felt the COVID-19 Pandemic was handled well. At the beginning individuals were cautious and as the pandemic progressed and new information was released individuals made decisions that were the best for them.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

- The pandemic taught various lessons to everyone. The fragility of their job, the ability to work from anywhere, and made many reflect on their own personal goals and desires in life. I too had many of these same thoughts. As we are coming back to normalcy, I have continued to reflect on the important things in life such as friends and family and keep that at the top of my priority list.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

- I believe the Village should hold public forums and conduct a community survey to first determine what it is the residents of Johnsburg would like to see. From there is the elected official’s job to zealously promote the village to investors to have them open new businesses that meet the needs of the community. Additionally, Johnsburg is uniquely positioned on the Fox River and Chain O’ Lakes. This is an untapped market that should be looked at more. We have some wonderful businesses on the water, but more are possible.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

- Of course, local governments should continuously do things to reduce the tax burden of the residents they serve. Government is meant to only have enough money to provide the necessary public services. I personally feel that an important factor that should be looked at more is shared services amongst our local communities. This can be as simple as doing joint purchasing agreements for salt, joint road infrastructure improvements, collaborating on internal operations, and looking to increase efficiencies to the best of their abilities. I know the Village of Johnsburg does some of this now and that is commendable. I would hope to continue reviewing these services and seeing where other opportunities would be available to partner with neighboring communities.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

- I am supportive of looking at all avenues to lower residents’ tax burdens, including exploring the prospective of having a recreational cannabis dispensary within the community. However, that would require a lot of outreach to residents and ensuring they too were supportive of the measure. Another important component of this proposal would be where the intended location of the store is within the community.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

- Continuing to build infrastructure that encourages new development and business is essential to lowering the overall tax burden to our community. I would like to work with the community and other elected officials to continue to see development of businesses throughout the downtown area and on the banks of the Chain O’ Lakes. We have opportunities galore and someone just needs to shepherd these resources to see results. I would hope to be that individual.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes.

What is your position on open, transparent government?

- In the 21st century there is very little excuse that a government wouldn’t be open and or transparent. The government is there to serve the people and their work is for our community’s benefit. Everyone should know what is going on in their local area, as to ensure public feedback is heard to keep the community in the direction that everyone would like to see. With the ability to post budgets, spending, ordinances, and public services easily on websites, social media, or through newsletter’s government needs to use all avenues to talk about the happenings in the community.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

- 100%, government records are the people’s records and should be available for inspection. As a former Freedom of Information Act Officer and attorney that has presented on the Freedom of Information Act it is essential for this information to be available for members of the public to formulate their opinions on the operations of their community. Again, we are in a digital era where providing this information to the public is simple and imperative.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

- I don’t feel elected officials signing a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company is good practice in general. If a company is looking to become a member of the community, there should be trust amongst the elected official and the company to be good stewards of the information they are provided. I understand companies desire to ensure their information is protected as they are in the planning phases of projects, but government is meant to be very open process for all to know what is occurring.