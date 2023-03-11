Heather Gregar, Oswego SD308 Board of Education election questionnaire

Full Name: Heather Gregar

What office are you seeking? SD308 Board of Education

What is your political party? non partisan

What is your current age? 44

Occupation and Employer: Paralegal and Realtor

What offices, if any, have you previously held? none

City: Oswego

Campaign Website: www.wetheparentsoswego308.com

Education: Graduate of Bolingbrook High School, Bolingbrook, IL

Paralegal Certification from North Central College, Naperville, IL

Community involvement: I have enjoyed volunteering at SD308 for over a decade. Some of the volunteer work I have done includes working with students on a weekly basis in small groups, attending countless classroom holiday parties, involvement with home and school in the areas of great art, Thursday folders, and community outreach. I have also volunteered and/or donated to Veterans Day celebrations, field trips, field days, fun fairs, concerts, countless fundraisers.

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my husband, Joe for 23 years and we have two amazing daughters.

Why are you running for office?

My goal is to restore transparency, provide fiscal responsibility, while also focusing on academic excellence and parental rights in education. I want every child of Oswego SD308 to be supported, have the opportunity to succeed, and reach their full potential. In doing so, our entire community will benefit.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have spent years researching the inner workings of our school district and have lived in this community for over 23 years.

Have you sought and/or received any training to run for your local school board? If so, from whom?

No

Would you propose any changes to the curriculum? If so, what?

My goal is to provide every child with sound reading skills that start with proven time-tested methods and math basics that are core to academic advancement.

Are LGBTQ students treated fairly in your district?

Bullying is an ongoing problem in our district for many children.

What is your assessment of how Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is handled in your school district?

I believe this area is lacking when it comes to special education and people with disabilities.

Do you believe the district needs to make any changes to improve DEI in your district?

Yes, DEI should include all of the protected classes (not just some). The district should align with an equity company that does not discriminate.

Are teachers in your district paid adequately now and in retirement?

The annual salary for public school teachers varies greatly depending on location, years of experience, level of education, and financial resources of the district. Currently SD308 is above the state average.

Would you support changes to teacher pay scales? If so, how?

It depends on what the suggested changes would be. With over 25 years experience in contract negotiation I would look forward to an opportunity for discussion. I would be willing to support changes that benefit teachers, students and the community.

What is your assessment of the district superintendent’s compensation?

The school superintendent role earned an average salary of $177,248 in Illinois as of January 2023. Salary ranges can vary depending on many important factors including education, certifications, additional skills and the number of years spent in the profession.

Would you make any changes to how the district superintendent is compensated?

Compensation should be based on results and how our district is preforming.

Do you support the current superintendent? Please explain.

I support every staff member in our district. They each play an important role in children’s lives.

Should schools in your district adopt and teach sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards? Please explain.

I do not agree with adopting and teaching sex education according to the National Sex Education Standards. The materials included in these standards and not always age appropriate.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Children suffered greatly from the way the pandemic was handled and are we are still seeing the negative effects to this day.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

In person learning is extremely important for academic success.

Are voters that support your district taxed at an appropriate level?

Tax relief needs to be a priority. Our current tax rate is inflated due to the outstanding bonds.

Would you support any plans to raise taxes in the district? If so, what should the additional revenue be spent on?

My priority is to cut wasteful spending and provide financial oversight across the balance sheet. Identify ways to better utilize resources across the district. Prioritize budget dollars to best serve our students.

Would you support lowering taxes in the district? If so, what programs or services in the district would you cut?

I would appreciate the opportunity to see exactly what the $51M in other expenditures is being spent on.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Fully support

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Absolutely